Alleged iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max cases show off even bigger camera bumps0
iPhone 13 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro
An image shared on UnclePanPan’s Weibo account (via DuanRui) shows the smaller iPhone 12 Pro wearing what’s claimed to be a silicone case designed specifically for the upcoming iPhone 13 Pro.
One big reason for the larger iPhone 13 Pro cameras should be the introduction of sensor-shift stabilization technology, something that was reserved for the iPhone 12 Pro Max last year and is likely to bring stabilization to all cameras on the iPhone 13 line.
Apple is also rumored to be working on larger camera sensors which could enable improvements across the board by capturing even more light. Ultimately, though, we’ll have to wait until September to find out the full detail of Apple’s plans and whether the iPhone 13 Pro is the best camera phone of 2021.
iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple is working on similar camera sensor upgrades for the iPhone 13 Pro Max and an alleged case suggests its bump will also be getting bigger, although the planned changes are rather minimal.
Sensor-shift stabilization is the main reason for the bigger bump on the smaller iPhone 13 Pro. But it was already present on the iPhone 12 Pro Max, so the size of the individual sensors is the main thing impacting the iPhone 13 Pro Max bump.
The images seen below suggest that Apple is expanding the bump in all directions, meaning you can expect the same square-shaped design that we’ve known for the past two years, just a bigger version of it.
Story timeline
This story is part of:iPhone 13 leaks (47 updates)
-
Now reading
6 July Alleged iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max cases show off even bigger camera bumps
-
6 July Unlike iPhone 13, all iPhone 14 models may flaunt 120Hz refresh rate displays
-
5 July Another report lends weight to 'iPhone 13' name for Apple's 2021 iPhones
-
4 July Reverse wireless charging could finally be coming to Apple smartphones with the iPhone 13
-
29 June iPhone 13 series battery capacity and battery leaks