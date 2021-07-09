Leaked dummies might be the closest approximation to official iPhone 13 models



Given Apple's recent crackdown on leakers, we wonder if Benks will have to face repercussions for posting the images, but for its part, the company has obliterated the Apple logo.





The photograph shows the four phones that will allegedly make up Apple's 2021 smartphone lineup: the 5.4 -inches iPhone 13 mini, the 6.1-inches iPhone 13, the 6.1-inches iPhone 13 Pro, and the 6.7-inches iPhone 13 Pro Max.



Only the back is visible and the images don't really reveal anything we don't already know: compared to their predecessors, the new models will have

bigger camera bumps and sensors





Speaking of rebellious insiders, YouTuber Marques Brownlee has also seemingly gotten his hands on iPhone 13 dummies and his models (pictured in the header) are slightly different in that they show comparatively smaller sensors. In this report, we largely focus on Benk's units.

iPhone 13 cases also show bigger camera cutouts

Compared to iPhone 12 and 12 Pro's 1.5mm and 1.7mm thick camera bulges, respectively, the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro will reportedly have 3.65mm and 2.51mm bumps



Apple has seemingly increased the depth of the camera bump because it wants lenses to sit flush with the camera modules à la the new iPad Pro



The camera bumps on the new phones are also rumored to be diagonally bigger, something these images reinforce. The change might not be apparent on the mini and standard variants because their camera islands are only expected to be a smidgen bigger than their predecessors.



That's seemingly because instead of increasing the size of the bump significantly, Apple has changed the layout from vertical to diagonal to accommodate larger sensors.



The camera bulges on the Pro models, on the other hand, are expected to grow from approximately 28mm by 30mm to 36mm by 37mm. The images also show that the bump is closer to the edges now.



These changes are not just indicative of the camera improvements coming to the new phones but also of the Pro models' similar camera specs. Reports claim that sensor-shift stabilization will no longer be exclusive to the Max variant and the iPhone 13 Pro will also get iPhone 12 Pro Max‌'s upgraded telephoto unit. The Pro models are also likely to flaunt an improved ultra-wide lens and a larger LiDAR sensor.



As for other design aspects, we hear the new phones will be a little thicker than their predecessors, presumably to make room for bigger batteries, and the notch is going to shrink in size.



The higher-end models may also come with a 120Hz ProMotion display. The new phones will probably be powered by the A15 Bionic chip and there is a faint chance that reverse wireless charging will be supported.

