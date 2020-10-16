iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max colors: all the available colors and which color should you get?

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max’s pre-orders are starting soon. The newest iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max pack an incredible amount of Pro-ness to them: from the fast 5G connectivity to the stunning A14 Bionic, to all the new camera features, such as HDR Dolby Vision video shooting and editing. You may have decided you’re going Pro this year, and you may be wondering which iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max color will suit you the best.







The iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max in Graphite is another simple yet sleek color option. Like the other iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max colors, the silver finish on the glass back of the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max is matte, assuring it won’t collect fingerprints too easily and will be easy to comfortably grip and hold. The camera bump is also tinted in a deep gray color, complementing the iPhone 12 Pro look.



The truth of the matter is that the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max colors have a statement for your iPhone 12 Pro look. So, choose the iPhone 12 Pro or Pro Max color that will best go with your style and preference, and tell us in the comments which do you think the best iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max color is in your opinion!





So, here are the available iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max colors:An iPhone 12 Pro or Pro Max in Gold is definitely a statement. The sophisticated gold finish is textured and matte, making the already quite expensive iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max look and feel even more premium. What’s more, the Gold color on the stainless steel frame of the phone has been made using a high-power magnetron coating process that gives the stainless steel a stunning bright gold finish.The Pacific Blue on the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max is an all-new color for the iPhones. It is not as conservative as the other color options, so if you prefer a touch of a trendy or different color to your iPhone, you may like this one. Its finish is matte, assuring it won’t collect as many fingerprints, and looks stylish, complemented with the Apple logo and camera bump, tinted in the same blue color.The Silver on the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max is elegance in itself. Subtle, without attracting too much attention, but looking stylish, the Silver variant is great for people who like subtle sophistication. Although it may look too simple for some, its textured matte finish and stainless steel frame make it look and feel premium while maintaining a minimalistic look.Our smartphones are more than just tools these days and for most of us, the look, the design, and the feel of the smartphone are important as well: after all, we use these devices daily and we look at them often throughout our daily lives. So, choosing a color for your iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max that fits your style and preference is important.