iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max colors: all the available colors and which color should you get?
The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max’s pre-orders are starting soon. The newest iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max pack an incredible amount of Pro-ness to them: from the fast 5G connectivity to the stunning A14 Bionic, to all the new camera features, such as HDR Dolby Vision video shooting and editing. You may have decided you’re going Pro this year, and you may be wondering which iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max color will suit you the best.
So, here are the available iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max colors:
- Gold
- Pacific Blue
- Silver
- Graphite
iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max in Gold
An iPhone 12 Pro or Pro Max in Gold is definitely a statement. The sophisticated gold finish is textured and matte, making the already quite expensive iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max look and feel even more premium. What’s more, the Gold color on the stainless steel frame of the phone has been made using a high-power magnetron coating process that gives the stainless steel a stunning bright gold finish.
iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max in Pacific Blue
iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max in Silver
iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max in Graphite
The iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max in Graphite is another simple yet sleek color option. Like the other iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max colors, the silver finish on the glass back of the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max is matte, assuring it won’t collect fingerprints too easily and will be easy to comfortably grip and hold. The camera bump is also tinted in a deep gray color, complementing the iPhone 12 Pro look.
Conclusion
Our smartphones are more than just tools these days and for most of us, the look, the design, and the feel of the smartphone are important as well: after all, we use these devices daily and we look at them often throughout our daily lives. So, choosing a color for your iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max that fits your style and preference is important.
The truth of the matter is that the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max colors have a statement for your iPhone 12 Pro look. So, choose the iPhone 12 Pro or Pro Max color that will best go with your style and preference, and tell us in the comments which do you think the best iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max color is in your opinion!
Pre-order the iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max: