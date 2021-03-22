Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
iOS Apple 5G

Apple's iPhone 13 5G is still on track for a September release

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 22, 2021, 8:17 AM
Apple's iPhone 13 5G is still on track for a September release

The global pandemic severely impacted the smartphone development cycle last year and Apple was no exception. It was forced to delay the 5G iPhone 12’s release until October and November, but with the iPhone 13 series everything seems to be going according to plan.

The iPhone 13 will be released in late September, says analyst


Recent supply chain checks by analyst Daniel Ives of Wedbush (via 9to5Mac) show that Apple’s iPhone 13 line is currently on track for release in the third week of September, which suggests that shipments might start on Friday, September 17.

That fits in perfectly with Apple’s usual September iPhone launch timeline and ultimately hints at an event a week or so before. If history is anything to go by, the iPhone 13 event might take place on Tuesday, September 7.

However, some form of delay still can’t be completely ruled out. Daniel Ives warns that “product model tweaks” could push the release of at least some iPhone 13 5G models to the start of October.

If that happens, it wouldn’t be the first time Apple has staggered its launches. The iPhone XR hit shelves in October 2018, around a month after the iPhone XS duo were released. Apple also launched the iPhone X in November 2017, over a month after shipping the iPhone 8.

Apple to build 100 million iPhone 13 units


With regards to demand, there are reports floating around about a so-called supercycle led by the iPhone 12 5G, and Daniel Ives doesn’t see demand weakening with the iPhone 13 launch.

Apple is reportedly expected to build 100 million iPhone 13 units later this year, around 25% more than the iPhone 12. Once again, the driving force behind demand is said to be the growing interest in 5G smartphones from both customers and carriers.


Expected iPhone 13 5G features: Touch ID, 120Hz display, more


The iPhone 13 lineup is still around six months away, so we don’t know much about its features. But one of the biggest changes looks set to be the introduction of in-screen Touch ID, which would complement the existing Face ID system.

A smaller notch, although not drastically different, a 120Hz display, and improved rear cameras are rumored to be on the cards too. There’s even a possibility that Apple’s 6.7-inch Pro Max model will go port-less.

Related phones

iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 View Full specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone 13 Pro
Apple iPhone 13 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone 13 mini
Apple iPhone 13 mini View Full specs
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS

Featured stories

Popular stories
Leaked 'mini-roadmap' reveals Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Unpacked date and more
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G hands-on preview
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy A72 hands-on preview
Popular stories
Samsung announces the Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72, "Awesome is for everyone!"

Popular stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile makes an important change to one of its best unlimited 5G plans
Popular stories
Motorola's Moto G100 5G will be quite affordable, suggests price leak
Popular stories
Believe it or not, Apple's iPhone 11 Pro can be yours for free with no trade-in
Popular stories
How Verizon's 4G network turned out faster than the 5G ones
Popular stories
Best Buy's top Apple AirPods Pro deal is back on for a presumably limited time
Popular stories
Google Pixel 5 to keep its unlimited photo storage free, but not the Pixel 5a

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless