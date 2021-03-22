Apple's iPhone 13 5G is still on track for a September release
The global pandemic severely impacted the smartphone development cycle last year and Apple was no exception. It was forced to delay the 5G iPhone 12’s release until October and November, but with the iPhone 13 series everything seems to be going according to plan.
The iPhone 13 will be released in late September, says analyst
Recent supply chain checks by analyst Daniel Ives of Wedbush (via 9to5Mac) show that Apple’s iPhone 13 line is currently on track for release in the third week of September, which suggests that shipments might start on Friday, September 17.
However, some form of delay still can’t be completely ruled out. Daniel Ives warns that “product model tweaks” could push the release of at least some iPhone 13 5G models to the start of October.
If that happens, it wouldn’t be the first time Apple has staggered its launches. The iPhone XR hit shelves in October 2018, around a month after the iPhone XS duo were released. Apple also launched the iPhone X in November 2017, over a month after shipping the iPhone 8.
Apple to build 100 million iPhone 13 units
With regards to demand, there are reports floating around about a so-called supercycle led by the iPhone 12 5G, and Daniel Ives doesn’t see demand weakening with the iPhone 13 launch.
Expected iPhone 13 5G features: Touch ID, 120Hz display, more
The iPhone 13 lineup is still around six months away, so we don’t know much about its features. But one of the biggest changes looks set to be the introduction of in-screen Touch ID, which would complement the existing Face ID system.
A smaller notch, although not drastically different, a 120Hz display, and improved rear cameras are rumored to be on the cards too. There’s even a possibility that Apple’s 6.7-inch Pro Max model will go port-less.
