Apple's iPhone 11 and 11 Pro are getting cheaper and cheaper at Verizon

That's because the iPhone 11 Pro powerhouse is currently on sale for a whopping $759.99 less than usual in both 64 and 256GB storage configurations with no device trade-in, number port-in, or BOGO arrangement needed. All you have to do is, well, meet the aforementioned condition by opening a new line on a "select" Unlimited plan, and instead of paying at least $33.33 a month for two and a half years, you can now spend as little as 8 bucks every 30 days.





That amounts to a grand total of $240, and obviously, the same goes for a two-year device payment plan requiring monthly installments of $10 a pop instead of $41.66 (as far as 64 gig models available in silver and midnight green colors are concerned). Meanwhile, the 256GB variants (in the same two hues) can be purchased for $390 all in all, down from a list price of $1,150. And no, you don't have to opt for 24 or 30-month installments, but even if you pick the full retail price route, your huge discount will be offered in the form of monthly bill credits.





The slightly lower-end, lower-cost but significantly more popular iPhone 11 is predictably enough marked down by a humbler $479.99, which leaves you on the hook however for a total payment of just 120 bucks. Naturally, that goes for folks who don't have a problem settling for 64 gigs of internal storage space in addition to a 6.1-inch IPS LCD screen with a middling resolution of 1792 x 828 pixels, as well as two and not three rear-facing cameras.





Basically the exact same terms and conditions apply to this deal as they do to the $760 iPhone 11 Pro price cut, with a far greater variety of colors and three storage configurations available at Verizon at the time of this writing for budget-conscious buyers of the non-Pro iPhone 11





In case you're wondering, these hot new promotions are indeed similar but not identical to Big Red's previous batch of iPhone 11-series offers from almost a month ago, improving on those already massive discounts.



