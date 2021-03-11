Apple's iPhone 11 and 11 Pro are getting cheaper and cheaper at Verizon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
That's because the iPhone 11 Pro powerhouse is currently on sale for a whopping $759.99 less than usual in both 64 and 256GB storage configurations with no device trade-in, number port-in, or BOGO arrangement needed. All you have to do is, well, meet the aforementioned condition by opening a new line on a "select" Unlimited plan, and instead of paying at least $33.33 a month for two and a half years, you can now spend as little as 8 bucks every 30 days.
Basically the exact same terms and conditions apply to this deal as they do to the $760 iPhone 11 Pro price cut, with a far greater variety of colors and three storage configurations available at Verizon at the time of this writing for budget-conscious buyers of the non-Pro iPhone 11.
In case you're wondering, these hot new promotions are indeed similar but not identical to Big Red's previous batch of iPhone 11-series offers from almost a month ago, improving on those already massive discounts.