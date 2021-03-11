Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Verizon iOS Apple Deals

Apple's iPhone 11 and 11 Pro are getting cheaper and cheaper at Verizon

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 11, 2021, 4:04 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's iPhone 11 and 11 Pro are getting cheaper and cheaper at Verizon
Verizon has been spoiling its cash-strapped iOS-loving customers with a steady stream of great deals on Apple's 2019-released iPhones for several months now, but even by the carrier's increasingly high standards, the latest round of discounts available with new lines of service is pretty special.

That's because the iPhone 11 Pro powerhouse is currently on sale for a whopping $759.99 less than usual in both 64 and 256GB storage configurations with no device trade-in, number port-in, or BOGO arrangement needed. All you have to do is, well, meet the aforementioned condition by opening a new line on a "select" Unlimited plan, and instead of paying at least $33.33 a month for two and a half years, you can now spend as little as 8 bucks every 30 days.

That amounts to a grand total of $240, and obviously, the same goes for a two-year device payment plan requiring monthly installments of $10 a pop instead of $41.66 (as far as 64 gig models available in silver and midnight green colors are concerned). Meanwhile, the 256GB variants (in the same two hues) can be purchased for $390 all in all, down from a list price of $1,150. And no, you don't have to opt for 24 or 30-month installments, but even if you pick the full retail price route, your huge discount will be offered in the form of monthly bill credits.

The slightly lower-end, lower-cost but significantly more popular iPhone 11 is predictably enough marked down by a humbler $479.99, which leaves you on the hook however for a total payment of just 120 bucks. Naturally, that goes for folks who don't have a problem settling for 64 gigs of internal storage space in addition to a 6.1-inch IPS LCD screen with a middling resolution of 1792 x 828 pixels, as well as two and not three rear-facing cameras.

Basically the exact same terms and conditions apply to this deal as they do to the $760 iPhone 11 Pro price cut, with a far greater variety of colors and three storage configurations available at Verizon at the time of this writing for budget-conscious buyers of the non-Pro iPhone 11.

In case you're wondering, these hot new promotions are indeed similar but not identical to Big Red's previous batch of iPhone 11-series offers from almost a month ago, improving on those already massive discounts.

Related phones

iPhone 11
Apple iPhone 11 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.5

User Score:

9.0
$360off $240 Special Verizon $599 Special Apple $600 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 1792 x 828 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3110 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 11 Pro
Apple iPhone 11 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.4

User Score:

9.2
$900 Special Target $900 Special AT&T $1000 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 5.8 inches 2436 x 1125 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3046 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Hurry and get the OnePlus 8 Pro and 8T 5G at lower than ever prices before the 9 is released
Popular stories
Expires in - 9h 7min'Clearance' sale makes Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds Live truly irresistible
Popular stories
Apple’s MagSafe Duo charger falls under $100 for a limited time
Popular stories
Save $100 on a Galaxy Watch Active2 right now!
Popular stories
Some of the priciest Apple Watch Series 6 models are more affordable than ever
Popular stories
This could be your final chance to snap up Google's Pixel 3a XL at an exceptionally low price

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung's pricing bet on the Galaxy S21 is paying off
Popular stories
Verizon's new 4G bands beat its 5G network speeds, and iPhones may be to blame
Popular stories
T-Mobile's new Enterprise Unlimited 5G plan priced from $37 as part of a complete solution for the post-office era
Popular stories
T-Mobile says that in this situation, you should disable 5G and use 2G instead
Popular stories
The Moto G10 Power is officially coming soon with a huge battery on deck
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra low-light camera comparison

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless