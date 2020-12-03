Here's how you can save up to $550 on Apple's iPhone 11 (no trade-in needed)
The same $300 discount also applies to 128 and 256 gig iPhone 11 variants typically available for $650 and $750 respectively in a multitude of colors. While a number port-in is not required to be eligible for this excellent price cut, those who are willing to switch from a different operator to a Verizon Do More, Play More, or Get More Unlimited plan will score an extra $250 e-gift card after entering the "VZSWITCH250" promo code at this link here.
That means you can get the iPhone 11 almost entirely free of charge after taking all promotional offers into consideration, including a complimentary year of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now to "level up your gaming" without spending a dime.
You don't need to trade anything in, mind you, or buy two devices at the price of one, and yes, the iPhone 11 is still pretty great, even though it lacks 5G speeds and its battery life could be better. At $300, this bad boy certainly delivers plenty of bang for your buck, from a blazing fast Apple A13 Bionic processor to a versatile dual 12MP rear-facing camera system and booming speakers.