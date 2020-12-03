iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Apple iPhone 11 $299.99 at Verizon
Verizon iOS Apple Deals

Here's how you can save up to $550 on Apple's iPhone 11 (no trade-in needed)

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Dec 03, 2020, 9:03 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Here's how you can save up to $550 on Apple's iPhone 11 (no trade-in needed)
Sensing that many customers may not find the world's most popular handset of Q3 2020 so very appealing after the commercial debut of the hot new iPhone 12 family with 5G, Verizon deeply discounted the "standard" iPhone 11 ahead of Black Friday.

Curiously enough, the largest mobile network operator in the US didn't keep the killer deal around for its Black Friday and Cyber Monday festival, instead essentially reviving it today for a limited time. You have until Monday, December 7 to open a new line of service on an Above, Beyond, Do, Play, or Get More Unlimited plan and receive $300 with pretty much no other strings attached whatsoever.

Obviously, Big Red will not simply give you that money upfront, applying it instead to your new or existing account as bill credits over a period of two years. At the end of your 24 months with the industry-leading carrier, you'll have only spent $300 on an incredibly popular device normally priced at $600 in its entry-level 64GB storage configuration.

The same $300 discount also applies to 128 and 256 gig iPhone 11 variants typically available for $650 and $750 respectively in a multitude of colors. While a number port-in is not required to be eligible for this excellent price cut, those who are willing to switch from a different operator to a Verizon Do More, Play More, or Get More Unlimited plan will score an extra $250 e-gift card after entering the "VZSWITCH250" promo code at this link here.

That means you can get the iPhone 11 almost entirely free of charge after taking all promotional offers into consideration, including a complimentary year of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now to "level up your gaming" without spending a dime.

You don't need to trade anything in, mind you, or buy two devices at the price of one, and yes, the iPhone 11 is still pretty great, even though it lacks 5G speeds and its battery life could be better. At $300, this bad boy certainly delivers plenty of bang for your buck, from a blazing fast Apple A13 Bionic processor to a versatile dual 12MP rear-facing camera system and booming speakers.

Related phones

iPhone 11

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Expires in - 3d 13hHere's how you can save up to $550 on Apple's iPhone 11 (no trade-in needed)
Popular stories
Every single Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 version is on sale at a $100 discount
Popular stories
Harman Kardon's exquisite smart speaker is 70% off at Best Buy
Popular stories
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever after Cyber Monday
Popular stories
Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds drop to a new low price
Popular stories
Expires in - 1d 13hApple's AirPods Pro are back down to an irresistible price for a limited time

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung reportedly begins efforts to reduce market share of the Galaxy Note series
Popular stories
The best Apple iPad (2020) Black Friday deal is now open to all
Popular stories
T-Mobile's Cyber Monday deals include free iPhone
Popular stories
Snapdragon 888 is official, Galaxy S21's chipset beats the iPhone 12 in key 5G specs
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods Pro are back down to an irresistible price for a limited time
Popular stories
Google just gave Pixel owners a huge reason to upgrade to Pixel 4a (5G) this Black Friday

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless