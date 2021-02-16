Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Verizon iOS Apple Deals

Apple's iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro are irresistibly priced at Verizon with new lines

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 16, 2021, 12:21 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro are irresistibly priced at Verizon with new lines
The world's top-selling mobile device prior to the iPhone 12 family launch is once again on sale at a substantial discount through the largest wireless service provider in the US, and this time around, it's taking its little but impressive brother along for the ride to make your buying decision as tough as they come.

Of course, this is the good kind of tough, with both the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro currently delivering pretty much unrivaled bang for your buck at lower than ever prices with (almost) no strings attached on Verizon. Apple's 2019-released 6.1-inch handset can be yours for a measly $10 a month with an eligible Unlimited plan, dropping from a regular monthly charge of $24.99.

After two years, that's going to amount to a grand total of 240 bucks instead of the $599.99 list price of a non-Pro iPhone 11 with 64 gigs of internal storage space, as well as a Liquid Retina IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 1792 x 828 pixels, two 12MP rear-facing cameras, an aluminum frame, and arguably the best battery life of Apple's 2019 high-end handset lineup.

The 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro, meanwhile, is marked down from $33.33 to $15 a month on a qualifying Verizon unlimited plan, a special offer that will end up saving you no less than $640 in the long run. In other words, you're looking at spending a very reasonable $360 after 24 monthly installments and bill credits instead of a whopping $1,000 for an entry-level 64GB storage variant of this device with a sharp OLED display in tow, as well as three 12MP shooters slapped on its back and a super-premium stainless steel frame.

Both killer deals require a new line of Big Red service, mind you, but other than that, it doesn't look like you need to jump through any hoops or meet many special requirements. We're talking no trade-ins, no port-ins, no convoluted BOGO arrangements, no nothing. Pretty darn cool, eh?

Related phones

iPhone 11
Apple iPhone 11 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.5

User Score:

9.0
60%off $240 Special Verizon $599 Special Apple $600 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 1792 x 828 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3110 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 11 Pro
Apple iPhone 11 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.4

User Score:

9.2
64%off $360 Special Verizon 64%off $360 Special BestBuy $900 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 5.8 inches 2436 x 1125 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3046 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
T-Mobile's free MLB.TV deal is back in 2021
Popular stories
Best Buy offers six months of free Apple Music and Apple News Plus
Popular stories
Save $100 on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G at Amazon
Popular stories
Save up to $250 on the Galaxy A71 5G in a limited-time deal at Best Buy
Popular stories
Samsung Presidents Day deal nets you the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Watch 3 bundle for just $465
Popular stories
The best iPhone 12 Pro Max deals at T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, BestBuy, or unlocked

Popular stories

Popular stories
The Galaxy S21 is its first phone without a charger, and Samsung overcompensates
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra triumphs with a very narrow win in our blind camera comparison
Popular stories
iOS 15: Release date and expected new features
Popular stories
Huawei founder and CEO says Apple makes the best 5G phones
Popular stories
Motorola officially unveils the affordable Moto E6i
Popular stories
It's official: An iPad Pro-rivaling Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is on the way

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless