Apple's iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro are irresistibly priced at Verizon with new lines

Of course, this is the good kind of tough, with both the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro currently delivering pretty much unrivaled bang for your buck at lower than ever prices with (almost) no strings attached on Verizon. Apple's 2019-released 6.1-inch handset can be yours for a measly $10 a month with an eligible Unlimited plan, dropping from a regular monthly charge of $24.99.





After two years, that's going to amount to a grand total of 240 bucks instead of the $599.99 list price of a non-Pro iPhone 11 with 64 gigs of internal storage space, as well as a Liquid Retina IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 1792 x 828 pixels, two 12MP rear-facing cameras, an aluminum frame, and arguably the best battery life of Apple 's 2019 high-end handset lineup.





The 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro , meanwhile, is marked down from $33.33 to $15 a month on a qualifying Verizon unlimited plan, a special offer that will end up saving you no less than $640 in the long run. In other words, you're looking at spending a very reasonable $360 after 24 monthly installments and bill credits instead of a whopping $1,000 for an entry-level 64GB storage variant of this device with a sharp OLED display in tow, as well as three 12MP shooters slapped on its back and a super-premium stainless steel frame.





Both killer deals require a new line of Big Red service, mind you, but other than that, it doesn't look like you need to jump through any hoops or meet many special requirements. We're talking no trade-ins, no port-ins, no convoluted BOGO arrangements, no nothing. Pretty darn cool, eh?



