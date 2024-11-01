This wild new Amazon deal lets you save $100 on a few iPad mini (A17 Pro) models
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
You know that familiar-looking new iPad mini with Apple Intelligence support and Apple A17 Pro processing power unveiled just a couple of weeks ago? You may find this hard to believe, but Amazon is already selling it at a huge $100 discount with no special requirements and no strings attached whatsoever.
This is not a mistake or a misunderstanding of some sort, mind you, as I've personally double, triple, and quadruple-checked that the compact 8.3-inch tablet marked down by 100 bucks in a few different variants is in fact the one released this year and not the 2021 edition.
The seventh-generation iPad mini, also known as the iPad mini (A17 Pro), normally starts at $499 with 128GB storage. That entry-level configuration is made incredibly affordable by Amazon with a $15 instant discount and an additional $84.01 savings available by applying a special coupon with a simple tap or button press in a purple colorway only.
Digital hoarders who feel like they might need a little extra room for their personal photographs, home videos, and so on can get an identical discount by following the exact same steps for the 256 gig variant in blue and a space gray-coated 512GB model.
There's obviously no expiration date listed for this spectacular and completely surprising new deal, but my gut tells me you only have a few hours to save $100 on your favorite of those three iPad mini (2024) models. Amazon's wild $100 price cut may not return very soon after it inevitably goes away, so don't be shocked if those upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions turn out to be weaker than this pre-holiday offer.
By no means the absolute best tablet money can buy this holiday season (that would probably be Apple's latest 13-inch iPad Pro), the iPad mini (A17 Pro) may have just become the greatest budget tablet out there, as well as the number one option for folks who believe that the strongest essences are kept in small bottles.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
01 Nov, 2024This wild new Amazon deal lets you save $100 on a few iPad mini (A17 Pro) models
28 Oct, 2024Tempting 11-inch iPad Air M2 deal saves you $100 on two storage configurations at Amazon
22 Oct, 2024The budget iPad 9 offers the full iPadOS experience and is cheaper than usual with this deal
21 Oct, 2024Amazon shaves whopping $149 off the speedy iPad Mini 6, lowering it to its best price yet
17 Oct, 2024The new iPad mini with Apple Intelligence and A17 Pro power is already discounted (on pre-order)
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: