This wild new Amazon deal lets you save $100 on a few iPad mini (A17 Pro) models

Apple A17





This is not a mistake or a misunderstanding of some sort, mind you, as I've personally double, triple, and quadruple-checked that the compact 8.3-inch tablet marked down by 100 bucks in a few different variants is in fact the one released this year and not This is not a mistake or a misunderstanding of some sort, mind you, as I've personally double, triple, and quadruple-checked that the compact 8.3-inch tablet marked down by 100 bucks in a few different variants is in fact the one released this year and not the 2021 edition

Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, Apple A17 Pro Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Apple Intelligence Support, Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity, Purple $99 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple A17 Pro Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Apple Intelligence Support, Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity, Blue $99 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro) Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, Apple A17 Pro Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Apple Intelligence Support, Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity, Space Gray $99 off (12%) Buy at Amazon





The seventh-generation iPad mini, also known as the iPad mini (A17 Pro) , normally starts at $499 with 128GB storage. That entry-level configuration is made incredibly affordable by Amazon with a $15 instant discount and an additional $84.01 savings available by applying a special coupon with a simple tap or button press in a purple colorway only.





Digital hoarders who feel like they might need a little extra room for their personal photographs, home videos, and so on can get an identical discount by following the exact same steps for the 256 gig variant in blue and a space gray-coated 512GB model.





There's obviously no expiration date listed for this spectacular and completely surprising new deal, but my gut tells me you only have a few hours to save $100 on your favorite of those three iPad mini (2024) models. Amazon's wild $100 price cut may not return very soon after it inevitably goes away, so don't be shocked if those upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions turn out to be weaker than this pre-holiday offer.





out there, as well as the number one option for folks who believe that the strongest essences are kept in small bottles. By no means the absolute best tablet money can buy this holiday season (that would probably be Apple's latest 13-inch iPad Pro ), the iPad mini (A17 Pro) may have just become the greatest budget tablet out there, as well as the number one option for folks who believe that the strongest essences are kept in small bottles.