You have 24 hours (or less) to get Apple's 11-inch iPad Air (2024) at an unprecedented $130 discount





But a somewhat random new Christmas deal is making one of the absolute greatest tablets in the world cheaper than ever before in a single colorway and a single storage configuration for 24 hours only. Yes, the 2024-released iPad Air 11 can be yours for a measly $469 if you hurry and don't have a problem going with a blue hue and just 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room.

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2, 2024) 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Blue Color $130 off (22%) $469 $599 Buy at BestBuy





This entry-level variant of this 11-inch Apple M2 powerhouse normally costs $599, and to my knowledge, that list price has been reduced to $499 a number of times in recent months (including just yesterday on Amazon ), but never below that mark.





Because of that and because Best Buy sells just one specific iPad Air 11 (2024) model at a new record low price, you might not even get 24 hours to take advantage of this unique holiday promotion. Simply put, you should probably hurry and pull the trigger ASAP if you know someone who'll appreciate a reasonably compact high-end tablet with a lot of processing power, excellent display performance, solid audio quality, and stellar software support this Christmas.



If you miss out on your first-of-a-kind opportunity to slash $130 off the regular price of a 2024 iPad Air 11, by the way, you should still be able to save $100 across a number of different color options and storage variants, which is obviously not quite as compelling, but fairly attractive nonetheless.