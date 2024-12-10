You have 24 hours (or less) to get Apple's 11-inch iPad Air (2024) at an unprecedented $130 discount
Compared to pretty much all the best Android tablets out there, Apple's top iPad options have been significantly harder to come by at substantial Black Friday or Cyber Monday discounts this year... for some reason.
But a somewhat random new Christmas deal is making one of the absolute greatest tablets in the world cheaper than ever before in a single colorway and a single storage configuration for 24 hours only. Yes, the 2024-released iPad Air 11 can be yours for a measly $469 if you hurry and don't have a problem going with a blue hue and just 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room.
This entry-level variant of this 11-inch Apple M2 powerhouse normally costs $599, and to my knowledge, that list price has been reduced to $499 a number of times in recent months (including just yesterday on Amazon), but never below that mark.
Because of that and because Best Buy sells just one specific iPad Air 11 (2024) model at a new record low price, you might not even get 24 hours to take advantage of this unique holiday promotion. Simply put, you should probably hurry and pull the trigger ASAP if you know someone who'll appreciate a reasonably compact high-end tablet with a lot of processing power, excellent display performance, solid audio quality, and stellar software support this Christmas.
Can you do better than an Apple M2-powered iPad Air 11 this holiday season? Not at $469, that's for sure, as this bad boy rivals much costlier devices like Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9+ and Tab S10+ in many ways. Naturally, Apple's 2024-released iPad Pros are even better, which is why they're also a lot more expensive and unlikely to ever become this affordable.
If you miss out on your first-of-a-kind opportunity to slash $130 off the regular price of a 2024 iPad Air 11, by the way, you should still be able to save $100 across a number of different color options and storage variants, which is obviously not quite as compelling, but fairly attractive nonetheless.
