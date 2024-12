The superb iPad Air 11-inch M2 (2024) is $100 off at Amazon yet again

iPad Air 11-inch, M2 (2024): Save $100 Want to upgrade your iOS tablet game without breaking the bank? Get your hands on the iPad Air M2! Currently, Amazon sells select colorways of the 11-inch configuration with 128GB of storage for $100 off, making it a much more exciting pick. Get yours and save. $100 off (17%) Buy at Amazon

If you missed Amazon's pre-Black Friday iPad Air M2 sale, don't sweat it! Believe it or not, the high-class tablet is $100 off once again, providing way more value for money! We're talking about the 11-inch variant with 128GB of built-in storage, which usually costs almost $600.To our knowledge, the e-commerce giant has only launched this promo once. In other words, this is as rare a sale as they get! However, unlike the previous time, Amazon doesn't treat all colorways equally now—in fact, there are no available offers on the one in Space Grey. On top of that, should you pick the 256GB variant, you can only get the one in Purple at lower prices.As one of the latest and best iPads , the 11-inch Air offers excellence like few other options. Not only does it have the uber-powerful M2 chip under its hood, but it boasts a high-end build quality and Pencil Pro support. With the latter, creatives can enjoy haptic feedback and Barrel Roll features, among others.Needless to say, the iPad Air M2 is way more powerful than the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra . But this puppy excels in other areas besides raw horsepower. It sports an excellent battery life and a sharp 2360 x 1640 resolution. Although Apple still hasn't changed the display technology and uses an LCD panel for the latest Air (with 60Hz, too!), the screen gets bright enough and offers vivid colors. That alone is good enough for many users.On the not-so-awesome side of things, the Apple tablet doesn't arrive with a stylus in the box. In other words, if you want to boost your experience, you'd have to cough up more money. That's not necessarily a downside, but it's worth noting, especially since all high-end Samsung tablets arrive with a stylus in the box.If you're an iOS fan looking for their next upgrade, you simply can't pass by this iPad Air M2 sale at Amazon. As mentioned, the 11-inch version doesn't often go on sale at a $100 discount, so it's an exciting pick right now.