Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

The superb iPad Air 11-inch M2 (2024) is $100 off at Amazon yet again

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
iPad Air M2 (2024) placed on a table, displaying colorful feather artwork, with books and a blurred background.
If you missed Amazon's pre-Black Friday iPad Air M2 sale, don't sweat it! Believe it or not, the high-class tablet is $100 off once again, providing way more value for money! We're talking about the 11-inch variant with 128GB of built-in storage, which usually costs almost $600.

iPad Air 11-inch, M2 (2024): Save $100

Want to upgrade your iOS tablet game without breaking the bank? Get your hands on the iPad Air M2! Currently, Amazon sells select colorways of the 11-inch configuration with 128GB of storage for $100 off, making it a much more exciting pick. Get yours and save.
$100 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

To our knowledge, the e-commerce giant has only launched this promo once. In other words, this is as rare a sale as they get! However, unlike the previous time, Amazon doesn't treat all colorways equally now—in fact, there are no available offers on the one in Space Grey. On top of that, should you pick the 256GB variant, you can only get the one in Purple at lower prices.

As one of the latest and best iPads, the 11-inch Air offers excellence like few other options. Not only does it have the uber-powerful M2 chip under its hood, but it boasts a high-end build quality and Pencil Pro support. With the latter, creatives can enjoy haptic feedback and Barrel Roll features, among others.

Needless to say, the iPad Air M2 is way more powerful than the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. But this puppy excels in other areas besides raw horsepower. It sports an excellent battery life and a sharp 2360 x 1640 resolution. Although Apple still hasn't changed the display technology and uses an LCD panel for the latest Air (with 60Hz, too!), the screen gets bright enough and offers vivid colors. That alone is good enough for many users.

On the not-so-awesome side of things, the Apple tablet doesn't arrive with a stylus in the box. In other words, if you want to boost your experience, you'd have to cough up more money. That's not necessarily a downside, but it's worth noting, especially since all high-end Samsung tablets arrive with a stylus in the box.

If you're an iOS fan looking for their next upgrade, you simply can't pass by this iPad Air M2 sale at Amazon. As mentioned, the 11-inch version doesn't often go on sale at a $100 discount, so it's an exciting pick right now.

You can also find the iPad Air M2 11-inch (2024) at:

Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Apple iPad - Deals History
62 stories
09 Dec, 2024
The superb iPad Air 11-inch M2 (2024) is $100 off at Amazon yet again
03 Dec, 2024
Apple's 10th Gen iPad remains on sale at its lowest Black Friday price, but surely not for long
27 Nov, 2024
Apple's 9th Gen iPad is a first-rate Black Friday 2024 bargain at an incredible new $200 discount Apple's 2024 iPad mini with A17 Pro is down to a killer Black Friday price in time for Thanksgiving
25 Nov, 2024
Amazon is selling several 11-inch iPad Pro (2024) models at huge discounts in time for Thanksgiving
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
Internal T-Mobile memo reveals changes coming to one of the carrier's top freebies
Internal T-Mobile memo reveals changes coming to one of the carrier's top freebies
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa

Latest News

TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless