It's not too late to snag the new Galaxy Tab S10+ at its Black Friday discount

If you've missed your chance to score the latest Galaxy Tab S10+ at a sweet $150 discount during Black Friday, don't fret! You can still save big, even after the November festivities.

During our 24/7 hunt for unmissable deals, we noticed that Amazon is still selling this handsome fella for $150 off, letting you score a unit with 256GB for less than $850. This is a great deal, especially since the tablet was released a few months ago. Just be sure to act quickly, as the offer might expire soon, now that both Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a thing of the past.

Galaxy Tab S10+ 256GB: Now $150 OFF on Amazon!

The Galaxy Tab S10+ with 256GB of storage space is now $150 off on Amazon. This means you can get one for just under $850, which makes this deal one you should not miss. Being one of Samsung's top-tier tablets, this bad boy comes with a powerful Dimensity 9300+ chipset and offers great performance. The tablet is great for work and entertainment, so act fast and save while you still can!
$150 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon


As a high-end Samsung tablet, the Galaxy Tab S10+ is incredibly powerful. It boasts a top-tier Dimensity 9300+ chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM, and can handle demanding tasks and games without even breaking a sweat. Thanks to its powerful hardware, the slate is perfect for work.

It's also great for entertainment! Its gorgeous 12.4-inch AMOLED display has a sharp 2800 x 1752 resolution, a high 120Hz refresh rate, and a 16:10 ratio, which makes it perfect for watching movies. In addition, it supports HDR10+ for vibrant colors when streaming compatible content.

Being a premium Galaxy tablet, the Galaxy Tab S10+ comes with its own S Pen. You can use the included stylus to take notes quickly, or even use it as a digital paintbrush.

All in all, the Galaxy Tab S10+ is definitely one of the best tablets on the market right now, and you can be sure it's worth the investment. And since it can be yours for much less than usual, it would be a shame if you didn't score it at its current $150 while you can! So, don't wait! Save big with this deal today!
