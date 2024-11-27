Save up to $1,200 on Galaxy Z Fold6!
Apple's 9th Gen iPad is a first-rate Black Friday 2024 bargain at an incredible new $200 discount

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021)
Unbeatable iPad deals are in the air on this fine Thanksgiving eve (is that a thing?), and if Apple's diminutive new 8.3-inch slate with A17 Pro power still feels too rich for your blood even after a killer $100 Black Friday markdown, you might want to consider purchasing the company's 2021-released 10.2-incher at a mind-blowing $200 discount.

This is an entirely new and unprecedented offer added to Amazon's already massive Black Friday Week campaign today, and I'm willing to bet the (proverbial) farm that you're not going to have a lot of time to maximize your holiday savings in this completely unrivaled way.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021)

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple A13 Bionic Processor, Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2160 x 1620 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Front-Mounted Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor, All-Day Battery Life, Silver
$199 off (42%)
Buy at Amazon

That's because the iPad 10.2 (2021) is only sold for $200 under its regular price in a silver model with 256GB storage and no cellular connectivity. Said list price is normally set at $479, so you're clearly looking at one of the overall best Black Friday tablet deals available right now, as well as a pretty much unbeatable value proposition in the entire tablet landscape this holiday shopping season.

Naturally, the 2022-released iPad 10.9 is better than its predecessor in a number of different and equally important ways, with not just a larger screen in tow, but also a faster processor and an undeniably sleeker design. Of course, that's where the pricing gap between the two "standard" iPads comes, and if you're a digital hoarder on a tight budget, I can't recommend the older edition strongly enough.

In addition to a generous 256 gigs of internal storage space, this ultra-affordable 10.2-inch device on offer at a new record high discount shines with its "all-day" battery life and always reliable fingerprint recognition technology as well... while not exactly excelling when it comes to raw power or camera capabilities.

That Lightning port is also disappointingly rigid and restrictive in this day and age, but all in all, bargain-hunting Apple fans are likely to find this undoubtedly stellar Black Friday 2024 promotion mighty hard to resist. Yes, the ninth-generation iPad can be an impulse buy you're unlikely to end up regretting when all is said, done, and analyzed.
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

