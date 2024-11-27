Save up to $1,200 on Galaxy Z Fold6!
Apple's 2024 iPad mini with A17 Pro is down to a killer Black Friday price in time for Thanksgiving

Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro)
If you somehow still don't feel like you have many reasons to be thankful for Amazon's massive Black Friday Week sale kicked off last Thursday, you might want to know about a compelling new deal added to said event before sitting down for your nice Turkey Day family dinner tomorrow.

Released just last month, Apple's seventh-generation iPad mini is already marked down by a surprisingly substantial $100 from a typical starting price of $499... for the second time. That's right, this Black Friday 2024 promotion is not technically unprecedented, but it is very likely to remain undefeated this holiday season (and beyond Christmas), so it's probably a good idea to hurry and claim the hefty discount before it's too late.

Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro)

Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, Apple A17 Pro Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Apple Intelligence Support, Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity, Space Gray and Blue Color Options
$99 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

At the time of this writing, you can only slash $100 off the aforementioned list price of an entry-level 128GB storage configuration sans cellular connectivity, with all other variants either selling at their normal prices or considerably smaller discounts.

Even with 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room and no 5G support, the "Starlight" color option of the iPad mini (2024) is listed as "temporarily out of stock", while the purple flavor "usually ships within 1 to 2 months", which is obviously not ideal, especially if you're thinking of using this 8.3-inch powerhouse as a Christmas present for a special someone in your life.

That leaves you with blue and space gray colorways available sans delay... for now, so I'd like to reiterate my advice to not waste any time and pull the trigger ASAP if you're sure this is the best tablet for you this Black Friday season.

Formally dubbed iPad mini (A17 Pro), the hot new slate looks extremely similar to the old iPad mini 6 from 2021 at a first glance, adding full Apple Intelligence support and a punchy Apple A17 Pro processor (duh) to an already solid value equation.

That's probably not enough to make this truly stand out from its predecessor for the Apple-loving masses, but it does contribute to a pretty much irresistible bang-for-buck proposition at an excellent $100 discount.
