These iPhones may be updated to iOS 14 on release, supported device list leaks









While we are waiting on all the new features that iOS 14 will bring, a a "trusted source from the system development process" has chimed in on the list of iOS 14 supported devices for the Apple-centric blog The Verifier . Here's the eventual list of the iPhone and iPad models that will get the iOS 14 update:









As you can see, that list overlaps precisely with the iOS 13 supported devices, so owners of the iPhone 6 which is getting very long in the tooth, and up, will get one more year of new features from Apple with the iOS 14 update.





Leaked new iOS 14 features to expect on release date

The iOS 13 update was riddled with bugs to an extent that longtime Apple fans noticed and complained about it numerous times, all thanks to a software testing procedure inherited from older times.





All the new and untested features used to be folded into one big daily build with a disparate level of readiness, resulting in a myriad of bugs been carried over from the first alphas into the final retail release, as many an iPhone or iPad owner became painfully aware after the iOS 13 release. Crashing apps, including stock ones like Mail or messaging, and signal drop glitches are just a few examples why Apple was quick to issue a release after release to iron them out so quickly.









The new system is already employed in Apple's next iOS 14 edition development, codenamed "Azul," as it is expected to be one of the most feature-rich software upgrades in Apple's history - you know, the first 5G iPhone and stuff - so Apple wouldn't want a repeat of the iOS 13 rollout fiasco.



In fact, Apple is now so adamant to focus on the quality of the new software features it releases, tipped insiders, that it is considering putting some of those it intended to ship with iOS 14, off for the "Azul+1" project, which will likely end up as iOS 15 in 2021.



Here are the rumored new features that Apple may release with iOS 14 in 2020:



Homescreen customization with widgets and smart dynamic wallpapers

Change default apps and partial installation with 'Clips'

AR Maps

Offline Siri

PiP for videos

Fitness app

iMessage retraction and typing indicator

Find My app with AR mode and location triggers

Blood oxygen levels for Apple Watch

