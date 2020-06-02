T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint iOS Apple Software updates Cricket

These iPhones may be updated to iOS 14 on release, supported device list leaks

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Jun 02, 2020

Apple is expected to reveal the next iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, tvOS 14 and macOS 10.16 versions during its upcoming virtual WWDC event starting June 22, and launch iOS 14 in the fall after a few betas, perhaps with a slight delay given the rumored iPhone 12 release date.

While we are waiting on all the new features that iOS 14 will bring, a a "trusted source from the system development process" has chimed in on the list of iOS 14 supported devices for the Apple-centric blog The Verifier. Here's the eventual list of the iPhone and iPad models that will get the iOS 14 update:


As you can see, that list overlaps precisely with the iOS 13 supported devices, so owners of the iPhone 6 which is getting very long in the tooth, and up, will get one more year of new features from Apple with the iOS 14 update. 

Leaked new iOS 14 features to expect on release date


The iOS 13 update was riddled with bugs to an extent that longtime Apple fans noticed and complained about it numerous times, all thanks to a software testing procedure inherited from older times. 

All the new and untested features used to be folded into one big daily build with a disparate level of readiness, resulting in a myriad of bugs been carried over from the first alphas into the final retail release, as many an iPhone or iPad owner became painfully aware after the iOS 13 release. Crashing apps, including stock ones like Mail or messaging, and signal drop glitches are just a few examples why Apple was quick to issue a release after release to iron them out so quickly.

Starting with iOS 14, however, Apple's head of software development Craig Federighi is reportedly requires all buggy and unfinished features to be turned off by default in the daily builds, and the testers can then choose to flip the switch at will, resulting in a much more streamlined process, ensuring everyone is on the same page.

The new system is already employed in Apple's next iOS 14 edition development, codenamed "Azul," as it is expected to be one of the most feature-rich software upgrades in Apple's history - you know, the first 5G iPhone and stuff - so Apple wouldn't want a repeat of the iOS 13 rollout fiasco.

In fact, Apple is now so adamant to focus on the quality of the new software features it releases, tipped insiders, that it is considering putting some of those it intended to ship with iOS 14, off for the "Azul+1" project, which will likely end up as iOS 15 in 2021.

Here are the rumored new features that Apple may release with iOS 14 in 2020:

  • Homescreen customization with widgets and smart dynamic wallpapers
  • Change default apps and partial installation with 'Clips'
  • AR Maps
  • Offline Siri
  • PiP for videos
  • Fitness app
  • iMessage retraction and typing indicator
  • Find My app with AR mode and location triggers
  • Blood oxygen levels for Apple Watch

These are just some of the new iOS 14 features that have leaked so far, so there is plenty to look forward to when Apple's virtual WWDC event happens in three weeks or so. That purported "homescreen customization" is the promise that attracts our attention the most, as that's what Apple is notoriously resistant to implementing in iOS, so we can't wait to see id that particular feature rumor pans out in the end.

