Leaker says AirTags will get a dedicated app

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Jun 18, 2020, 10:52 AM
Apple is expected to launch a Bluetooth tracking device called AirTags this year that you would be able to attach to easy-to-misplace items such as keys. Now, some new details have emerged regarding the device, thanks to developer and leaker @blue_kanikama


Per the tipster, the AirTags will display owner information and it would be possible to share them with friends and family. Chances are there will be an upper limit on the number of people it can be shared with. They also claim that the tag system will be able to play sounds, which was already expected.



This has been corroborated by iOS leaker @Soybeys who has posted a video that shows some of the sound effects associated with AirTags. The different sounds will apparently guide you towards the item you are looking for. So, for instance, if you move in the wrong direction, you will be alerted via discouraging tones. 




It also looks like AirTags will support Augmented Reality and this compatibility would allow them to be used in conjunction with the upcoming Apple Glass to scan a particular place and show lost items on the screen. According to leaked code, floating 3D rendered balloons will help users get to lost devices. 

Code discovered in iOS also implies that the AirTags will have a new in-house chip called "R1" under the hood which is based on the same ultra-wideband (UWB) technology as the U1 chip in the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. The UWB tech would make AirTags more accurate than competing devices like Tile as it would allow for more precise positioning.

@blue_kanikama has also come across a new app called “Find My Tag” which clearly mentions UWB, hinting that the R1 chip will work with the U1 chip to locate misplaced items. The use of a dedicated chip will also enable the offline finding feature, allowing users to track items even when not connected to the internet. 



Previously, it was reported that items associated with AirTags will be shown in the existing Find My app.

The leaker also says that AirTags will feature near-field communication (NFC) for helping with setup.

Apple has indirectly confirmed the AirTags already by uploading a support video that mentions them. It will most likely be revealed next week during WWDC.

