Apple to launch 'Apple One' services bundle in October with iPhone 12 5G
In a bid to boost adoption, Apple has been readying bundles that let customers subscribe to several services without paying the full combined price. Now, Bloomberg has detailed Apple’s plans for the initiative.
There will be several Apple One bundle tiers
Set to be marketed as ‘Apple One’ to customers, the series of bundles could arrive as early as October alongside the 5G iPhone 12. People familiar with the matter couldn’t provide an exact date, but Apple has reportedly scheduled a virtual press conference during the week commencing October 12.
The basic Apple One bundle will include Apple TV+ and Apple Music, according to sources with knowledge of the effort. These services cost $14.98 when purchased separately, but could be made available for $12.99 or even less with the bundle.
A more expensive package that incorporates those two services and Apple Arcade is planned too. Apple News+ will be included in the next tier, while the most expensive bundle will incorporate iCloud storage too.
Apple hopes to gear its new service bundles towards families by incorporating support for Family Sharing as standard. That means six family members could share an Apple One service bundle at once.
Apple will continue rewarding hardware purchases
To further boost interest in Apple One bundles, iPhone and iPad models running the iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 updates will suggest different packages to individual users based on the apps and services they already use.
Apple is looking to continue rewarding future hardware purchases too. Since last September, anybody that purchases an iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac, or Apple TV has been eligible for a free year of the Apple TV+ streaming service.
That offer could soon be replaced with different hardware and software bundles, however. One of the planned deals includes a free year of the Apple Arcade gaming subscription with any Apple TV purchase.
Virtual fitness classes will be the next Apple subscription
In addition to everything mentioned above, Apple is working on an all-new subscription option for virtual fitness classes that can be used across the Apple ecosystem of devices. It’s codenamed ‘Seymour’ and will be available as part of the most expensive Apple One tier.
Presumably, Apple will also make it available as a standalone option for those interested. Pricing, however, remains unconfirmed at this stage.
There are no plans for hardware bundles yet
Although it could happen in the future, Apple has no plans to integrate its wide range of services with AppleCare support or monthly payments for hardware products such as the iPhone or iPad.
There is no word about whether hardware bundles are in the works, either. It has been suggested countless times before that Apple could offer iPhone and Apple Watch bundles or iPad and Mac bundles to customers with lower combined prices.
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously suggested Apple has an AirPods upgrade program in the works as well. That should entice people to buy new pairs at a discounted price and trade in their existing AirPods.