iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Apple Wearables

Apple's new Fitness+ service launching December 14 at a $9.99 price

Rado Slavov
by Rado Slavov
Dec 08, 2020, 7:47 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Apple has announced a brand new premium service, called Fitness+. As you can already tell, it has nothing to do with lying on the couch and everything to do with sweating.

Fitness+ requires you to have two Apple devices: an Apple Watch (Series 3 or later) and either an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV (4/HD or 4K).

The Fitness+ features will be found inside the updated Fitness app. Basically, Fitness+ is a fitness program that offers video workouts across a range of disciplines, in a neat, integrated and engaging way. The trainers leading the workout sessions seem to be a big deal in the Fitness+ experience. Apple promises a roster of enigmatic and passionate specialists who are going to make your workouts that much more enjoyable.

The workout types supported at launch will include Treadmill (walk and run), Yoga, Strength, Dance, Cycling, Core, Rowing and Mindful Cooldown. A separate program for gently getting absolute beginners ready to enter the real calorie-burning fray will also be available, which is very thoughtful on Apple's part. Most workouts will only require a set of dumbbells, or no equipment at all.

Apple Fitness Plus subscription price and features


  • Fitness+ will be available as a subscription service for $9.99 (US) per month or $79.99 (US) per year.
  • Fitness+ can be shared among up to six family members for the same price, making it easy for other Apple Watch users in the household to enjoy the service.
  • Three months of Apple Fitness+ are included for customers who purchase Apple Watch Series 3 or later and one month of Fitness+ is included for existing Apple Watch users.
  • Apple Fitness+ is included in the Apple One Premier plan.
  • You can follow the Fitness+ trainer team at instagram.com/applefitnessplus.

So, the whole thing works like this: you start a workout from your iPhone, iPad or Apple TV, and it also automatically engages on your Apple Watch. As you guys are fighting for your lives during the course of the session, your Apple Watch is going to track your related vitals. Those vitals will also be present on the screen of the device you initiated the workout from. At certain points, the trainers will prompt you to do stuff like check your heart rate or mind the countdown timer.

At the end of each workout, you'll be presented with a nice summary of various metrics and accomplishments, such as your heart rate, calories burned, pace, distance covered, etc.


While you can already do most of these activities, including estimating the number of calories burned, etc., with each of your workouts (and certainly without owning an Apple Watch), Fitness+ is a really neat service that will try to make physical exercising as fun and as informative as possible. It'll also work to suggest you new, appropriate workouts based on the ones you already enjoyed.

Apple Fitness+ will be available December 14 to customers in the US, the UK, Canada, New Zealand and Ireland. It'll cost $9.99 per month, or $79.99 per year, following a free 30-day trial. Apple is also running a special promotion for new Watch purchases starting today, which will come with an extended three-month free trial of Fitness+.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
These are the worst smartphones we've ever used. What's yours?
Popular stories
The surprisingly brilliant phone that Google left behind: Pixel 4 XL review after 1 year
Popular stories
What were the best new phone features in 2020?
Popular stories
The first live image of Samsung's Galaxy S21+ and S21 Ultra 5G has leaked

Popular stories

Popular stories
Killing the Note is the best thing Samsung has done in years
Popular stories
Apple needs to fix this iOS issue immediately
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: here's how the three 5G networks compare after the latest breakthroughs
Popular stories
Suspicious Pixel XE surfaces in live images
Popular stories
Samsung's Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 2 display specs leak, cheaper Z Fold Lite to be released in Q1
Popular stories
Here's our best look yet at Samsung's 5G Galaxy S21 series

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless