iOS 14 release date, beta download, and supported iPhones: All you need to know

Peter Kostadinov
by Peter Kostadinov
Jun 22, 2020, 2:15 PM
iOS 14 is the most "Android" update Apple's OS has probably ever been treated to, scoring key new features like a dedicated App Library that automatically sorts all of your apps at the end of your homescreens, homescreen widgets (finally), and picture-in-picture mode for iPhone, a feature that was previously only available on the iPad. Overall, a very feature-rich update that's bridging the gap between iOS and Android even more and sparking the question... Is there evn a gap anymore?

Anyhow, iOS 14 is coming later this year, most certainly launching alongside Apple's next iPhones in the autumn.  

But what about the iOS 14 beta? Rest assured that both a developer and public betas are on their way, with the developer one already available for registered developers with eligible devices that have been enrolled in the beta program. Here's a release timeframe for the betas and the final version of iOS 14:


But what devices are getting iOS 14? Traditionally, Apple kept its devices on a strict five-year update cycle and gradually dropped devices that were five years older than the newest iOS version and well past their prime. Surprisingly enough, iOS 13 didn't actually follow in those footsteps and didn't drop the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus from the list of supported devices. 

