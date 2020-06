iOS 14 release date, beta download, and supported iPhones: All you need to know

Developer beta availability - June 22, 2020 (learn how to download here)

Public beta availability - July 2020 (learn how to download here)

Final release - Autumn 2020 But what about the iOS 14 beta? Rest assured that both a developer and public betas are on their way, with the developer one already available for registered developers with eligible devices that have been enrolled in the beta program. Here's a release timeframe for the betas and the final version of iOS 14:



But what devices are getting iOS 14? Traditionally, Apple kept its devices on a strict five-year update cycle and gradually dropped devices that were five years older than the newest iOS version and well past their prime. Surprisingly enough, iOS 13 didn't actually follow in those footsteps and didn't drop the But what devices are getting iOS 14? Traditionally, Apple kept its devices on a strict five-year update cycle and gradually dropped devices that were five years older than the newest iOS version and well past their prime. Surprisingly enough, iOS 13 didn't actually follow in those footsteps and didn't drop the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus from the list of supported devices.