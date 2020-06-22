iOS 14 release date, beta download, and supported iPhones: All you need to know

Developer beta availability - June 22, 2020 (learn how to download here)

Public beta availability - July 2020 (learn how to download here)

Final release - Autumn 2020

But what about the iOS 14 beta? Rest assured that both a developer and public betas are on their way, with the developer one already available for registered developers with eligible devices that have been enrolled in the beta program. Here's a release timeframe for the betas and the final version of iOS 14: