iOS 14 release date, beta download, and supported iPhones: All you need to know
But what about the iOS 14 beta? Rest assured that both a developer and public betas are on their way, with the developer one already available for registered developers with eligible devices that have been enrolled in the beta program. Here's a release timeframe for the betas and the final version of iOS 14:
- Developer beta availability - June 22, 2020 (learn how to download here)
- Public beta availability - July 2020 (learn how to download here)
- Final release - Autumn 2020
But what devices are getting iOS 14? Traditionally, Apple kept its devices on a strict five-year update cycle and gradually dropped devices that were five years older than the newest iOS version and well past their prime. Surprisingly enough, iOS 13 didn't actually follow in those footsteps and didn't drop the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus from the list of supported devices.
Fortunately, iOS 14 will be available to all devices that have iOS 13. Here are what iPhones will be getting iOS 14 in the autumn:
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone X
- iPhone XR
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2020)
