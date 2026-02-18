Reserve your next Galaxy device here!

Apple finally launches car keys in Wallet for one of the largest automakers in the world

One very popular brand joins the list of cars that can be unlocked with Apple Wallet.

It’s a tough time for physical wallets, but things are looking lighter for our pockets. After taking over everything from boarding passes and credit cards to hotel keys and driver’s licenses, it’s time for one more item to join Apple’s Wallet app. The company is expanding the car keys in Wallet support with one of the biggest car brands in the world.

Toyota is rolling out Car Keys in Apple Wallet support 


Toyota has joined the list of automakers to support car keys in Apple Wallet. The new feature is supported by select trims of the 2026 Toyota RAV4 in the United States, according to a Reddit post cited by MacRumors. It is not clear if the support will extend to other 2026 models of the company and whether it’ll work outside the US.

Rumors about Toyota adding car key support first appeared at the end of last year. A report at the time has uncovered some code suggesting the company would add the feature soon, without giving a specific timeline.

Toyota’s implementation allows you to open the door and start the vehicle without getting your iPhone out of your pocket or with an Apple Watch on your wrist. That’s possible because the company has implemented the Ultra Wideband technology supported by almost all iPhone models released since the iPhone 11 and Apple Watch Series 6 and newer.

As many other conveniences in life, using the car keys feature with a 2026 Toyota car is not completely free. The feature appears to require a Toyota Remote Connect subscription, which starts at $15 per month. On the bright side, there’s a one-year free trial included with the purchase of a new Toyota vehicle.

Apple announced a push to expand the car keys feature support at WWDC last year. Then, the company announced that 13 new automakers had pledged to add car keys in Wallet. The feature was first launched in 2022 and is supported by several automakers, such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Kia, and Audi.

A good start for Toyota


Considering how popular Toyota cars are, this could be one of the most consequential additions to Apple’s list of supported cars for the feature. While I don’t expect it to turn into a basic feature anytime soon, I won’t be surprised if using our phones as car keys swiftly becomes much more common over the coming years.

