Apple's Beats Solo Buds are a phenomenal bargain at a rare 34 percent discount right now

Apple Deals
Beats Solo Buds in Matte Black color
Still can't afford the latest Apple-branded earbuds even at their hot new $30 discount either with or without active noise cancellation? Then the Beats Solo Buds might be the best option for you right now at a very nice $26.99 below their regular price.

Because said regular price is set at an extremely reasonable $79.99, that equates to a pretty significant 34 percent markdown. In other words, the non-Apple-branded but Apple-made Solo Buds are about a third cheaper than usual at the time of this writing, coming incredibly close to the record low price they managed to hit last month.

Beats Solo Buds

$27 off (34%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Android and iOS Compatibility, Custom Acoustic Architecture for Powerful Sound with Full Range and Clarity, Dual-Layer Drivers for Minimal Distortion, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Fast Fuel Support, Carrying Case Included, Matte Black Color
Buy at Amazon

This time around, you need to pick the "matte black" colorway if you want to keep your spending to a minimum, as the "storm gray" and "transparent red" models are both on sale at a slightly smaller but still fairly substantial $20 (or 25 percent) discount.

By no means more powerful, sophisticated, or overall better than the aforementioned AirPods 4 (let alone the high-end AirPods Pro 2), the Beats Solo Buds are clearly among the best wireless earbuds you can buy on a tight budget... whether you use an iPhone or Android handset.

Not equipped with active noise cancellation, Transparency support, or spatial audio technology (like many of their costlier "cousins" or rivals), these little guys aim to shine primarily with their solid sound profile (especially for their ultra-low price point), very subtle and elegant design, and perhaps most remarkably, an extraordinary 18-hour battery life rating. That's for the buds themselves, mind you, which don't need a charging case to keep your favorite tunes going essentially from your early morning jog to your bedtime routine.

The downside is that the Solo Buds actually come with a small but rudimentary carrying case that can't bump up that number at all, which is obviously the price you need to pay for... not paying that much for the earbuds themselves.
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

