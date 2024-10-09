Forget about the AirPods Max and nab Apple's Beats Solo 4 instead while they're half off!





The on-ear Beats Solo 4 headphones are still only a few months old , and despite going on sale at a very reasonable price of $199.95 back in May, these bad boys can now be had at an incredible 50 percent discount. You're obviously looking at an unprecedented Amazon deal here, but although the e-commerce giant's second Prime Day event of the year just so happens to be in full swing at the time of this writing, you don't actually need a Prime membership to save a cool 100 bucks.

Anyone can get the half-off Beats Solo 4 in cloud pink, matte black, and slate blue colorways with absolutely no strings attached and no hoops to jump through... if you hurry, while the snazzy black-and-gold model is curiously reserved exclusively for shoppers subscribed to the aforementioned Amazon Prime service.





the out there in terms of their value for your money, convincingly eclipsing the ancient AirPods Max and narrowly beating the slightly higher-end and slightly costlier At a whopping $100 under their list price, the fourth-gen Solos might be best Bluetooth wireless headphones out there in terms of their value for your money, convincingly eclipsing the ancient AirPods Max and narrowly beating the slightly higher-end and slightly costlier Beats Studio Pro , which happen to be available at a 50 percent discount right now too.





It's definitely important to note that these almost shockingly affordable Apple -made headphones with Android and iPhone compatibility do not come equipped with active noise cancellation, which is, well, not everything. Not at this record low price, anyway, and not when you do get personalized spatial audio technology with dynamic head tracking support and a mind-blowing 50 hours of battery life.



The sound quality is also pretty amazing... for such ultra-low-cost headphones, the "UltraPlush" ear cushions promise to keep your ears nice and comfy during your lengthiest music listening sessions, and just like this year's refreshed and hugely expensive AirPods Max , the Beats Solo 4 come with "modern" USB-C connectivity. Talk about an unbelievably feature-packed bargain!