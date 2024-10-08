Beats Studio Pro drops to an incredible 51% off for Prime Day
The October edition of Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and the deals are coming in fast and furious! While we are seeing some fantastic Prime Day phone offers, accessory lovers are in for a treat, too. That's right – Prime Day headphone deals are here, and the Beats Studio Pro is part of the action. These wireless Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones from Apple-owned Beats by Dre are now a whopping 51% off their regular price! This means you can snag a pair for under $170!
We've only seen the Beats Studio Pro hit this low price once before, making this deal incredibly tempting! Typically, you'd expect to save around $100 on these headphones, but Amazon is going above and beyond this Prime Day with a generous 51% discount. You can grab them in a variety of color options, including:
These over-ear headphones feature fully adaptive Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and a Transparency mode. But here's the real kicker: they offer personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, putting you right in the middle of an immersive 360-degree listening experience – just like Apple's AirPods Max.
Now, keep in mind that Amazon Prime Day only lasts for 48 hours, and once it's over, this deal will be gone, too. So don't wait around – especially when you can snag a $180 discount right now!
- Black
- Matte White
- Navy
- Sandstone
- Deep brown
The Pro model boasts up to 40 hours of total battery life. And if you're running low but aren't ready to stop the music, a quick 10-minute Fast Fuel charge gives you an extra 4 hours of playback. Plus, the Beats Studio Pro is compatible with both iOS and Android, so no matter what phone you're using or planning to get next, these headphones have you covered.
