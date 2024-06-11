Apple's one-month-old Beats Solo 4 headphones are amazingly discounted by 35 percent already

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Unveiled just a little over a month ago alongside the Beats Solo Buds (which haven't even been released yet), the on-ear Beats Solo 4 headphones are somehow discounted at the time of this writing by a whopping 35 percent from an already reasonable list price of $199.95.

This is obviously a highly unusual occurrence for an Apple-made product, although in all fairness, it hasn't totally come out of the blue. Instead, the Solo 4 first scored a surprisingly early and surprisingly hefty $50 markdown a few weeks back, and now Amazon is taking that price cut to the next level by trimming an additional 20 bucks.

Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Beats Proprietary Platform, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, Android and iOS Compatibility, Fast Fuel, Up to 50 Hours of Battery Life, UltraPlush Ear Cushions for Extended Comfort and Durability, Lossless Audio via USB-C or 3.5mm, Three Color Options
All in all, you're looking at saving a very cool (and extremely surprising) $70 on a pair of high-end (ish) wireless Bluetooth headphones equipped with a bunch of impressive features and capabilities like Personalized Spatial Audio, dynamic head tracking, Fast Fuel charging, and high-resolution lossless audio (via a USB-C or 3.5mm cable).

Perhaps the most remarkable thing about the fourth-gen Solos is that 50-hour battery life rating, which believe it or not, eclipses the endurance between charges of more premium headphones like the Beats Studio Pro and, yes, the extravagant AirPods Max. Of course, that would have never been possible with active noise cancellation on deck, so this is as good as time as any to highlight the key weakness of the Beats Solo 4.

That's not really a notable weakness or a major feature omission at this new record low price, especially when you consider some of the other things that make the Beats Solo 4 an undeniable value champion. We're talking an undoubtedly stylish design focused on comfort and durability, as well as industry-leading Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity, one-touch pairing for both iPhones and Android handsets, and last but certainly not least, that powerful signature Beats sound Apple paid a fortune for around a decade ago.

On top of everything, the diversity of Amazon's killer new Beats Solo 4 deal is also unrivaled, letting you save 70 bucks on not one and not two but three different color options today: Matte Black, Slate Blue, and Cloud Pink.
