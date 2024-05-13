The newly-released Beats Solo 4 are 25% off on Amazon, but only for a short while
Are you a Beats headphones fan? Well, then you probably know the Apple-owned brand unveiled its latest Beats Solo headphones last week. And now, Amazon allows you to snag the Solo 4 at discounted prices! These super hot cans can now be yours at 25% off across all available colors!
As you might have guessed, the merchant’s tempting discount is the first deal we see on these just-released puppies. Then again, Amazon’s deal isn’t exclusive, as Best Buy sells them at the same 25% off. Whichever seller you pick, you’ll get plenty of value for your money.
On the soundstage, you have Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking that should provide an immersive listening experience most users should be more than satisfied with. As if that’s not enough, you also have lossless audio via USB-C, but the headphones also keep the 3.5mm audio jack alive. You can listen via the old-fashioned audio cable without even having to charge your headset!
Did you notice something is missing? You guessed it, there’s no ANC on deck. If that’s something you absolutely require, you better look at Sony’s flagship-grade WH-1000XM5 or their predecessor, the WH-1000XM4. With that in mind, the Beats option should provide surprisingly good passive isolation that keeps some outside noises at bay.
Unsurprisingly, considering the lack of ANC, these puppies don’t cut corners on the battery life front. According to Beats, you should get up to 50 hours of playtime, while fast-charging for 10 minutes gives you up to five hours of immersive audio to enjoy.
Ultimately, if you don’t mind that there’s no active noise cancellation (and you like Apple’s Spatial Audio), the Beats Solo 4 can make a fantastic investment! Plus, they’ve already received their first discount at Amazon, offered at 25% off and giving you more bang for your buck. Bear in mind that this deal will only remain live for a little while.
Another super neat feature is that the headphones are compatible with iOS and Android devices. But that’s not all – pairing with either happens with just one touch.
