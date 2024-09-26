Apple's Beats Fit Pro might just be better than the AirPods 4 at this deeply discounted price

If you feel it in your gut that you can do better than the newly unveiled AirPods 4 in terms of value for money right now without "betraying" the Apple of your eye, Woot's latest Beats Fit Pro deal may well confirm your suspicion.

This knocks these sporty Apple -made earbuds down to $139.95, matching the same e-tailer's best previous promotion on the same product in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition. You once again don't have to cut any corners as far as the functionality and cosmetic condition of these noise-cancelling bad boys is concerned, and on top of everything, you get a full 1-year Beats warranty as well.

Normally priced at $199.95, the Fit Pro are weirdly not discounted by a single buck at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy at the time of this writing, making Woot by far your number one shopping avenue... as long as you're fine opting for a sage gray or stone purple colorway.





Normally priced at $199.95, the Fit Pro are weirdly not discounted by a single buck at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy at the time of this writing, making Woot by far your number one shopping avenue... as long as you're fine opting for a sage gray or stone purple colorway.





In a pretty obvious way, it's not exactly fair to compare this Beats-labeled product with Apple's own-brand AirPods 4 , as the two designs are likely to appeal to two very different audiences. But if you do find the Fit Pro attractive or you expect their wingtips to offer you precious stability during your lengthiest and toughest workouts, it's going to be hard not to assess their bang for your buck as superior to that of both new AirPods variants.





At $139.95, the Beats Fit Pro are $30 cheaper than the (modestly) discounted AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation, and in addition to that key feature, the two also share personalized spatial audio technology with dynamic head tracking and an always handy Transparency Mode.





Granted, the newer product packs a newer and obviously faster Apple H2 chip, but the H1-powered Fit Pro are unlikely to lag or come with notable connectivity issues. Quite on the contrary, as the Apple-made AirPods alternative happens to natively support both Android handsets and iPhones.



The battery life is significantly better on the more versatile earbuds too, and while we've yet to compare the two products in real-life audio performance, it's probably safe to expect them both to deliver essentially flawless sound in any and all usage conditions. Ultimately, the choice is naturally yours, but at least on paper, it looks pretty easy to make (for a limited time).