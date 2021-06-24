Apple's AirPods Pro are now cheaper than during Amazon's Prime Day festivities (brand new)0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Normally priced at a whopping $249, arguably the best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation on the market today have returned to... around $50 less than that after the official completion of Amazon's Prime Day festivities this year.
All you need is an Amazon Prime membership, which you may have already recently signed up for, as well as the official Woot app. By using the latter on your iPhone or Android handset to order your very own brand-new AirPods Pros, you can lower the aforementioned price to a measly $171 or so today only.
If you happen to miss out on the Prime-exclusive extra 10 percent discount, you should still be able to get Apple's most advanced true wireless earbuds yet at $189.99 a pair for another few days. Or you could always wait for the company to unveil its next non-Pro AirPods variant, which is widely expected to borrow the state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology and start at a considerably lower price than $249.