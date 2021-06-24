$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Apple's AirPods Pro are now cheaper than during Amazon's Prime Day festivities (brand new)

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 24, 2021, 9:10 AM
Apple's AirPods Pro are now cheaper than during Amazon's Prime Day festivities (brand new)
Admit it, you kind of expected more from Amazon in terms of Prime Day 2021 deals on Apple's hot-selling AirPods. The late 2019-released Pro model, for instance, was sold at a $60 discount... once again, which didn't exactly feel festive or earth-shattering in any way.

Normally priced at a whopping $249, arguably the best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation on the market today have returned to... around $50 less than that after the official completion of Amazon's Prime Day festivities this year.

But that's where Woot comes in, continuing to charge $189.99 for a brand-new, unused, undamaged, and unopened pair of AirPods Pros with a full 1-year warranty included while also being able to shave an additional 10 percent off that reduced price if you're willing to meet two simple conditions.

All you need is an Amazon Prime membership, which you may have already recently signed up for, as well as the official Woot app. By using the latter on your iPhone or Android handset to order your very own brand-new AirPods Pros, you can lower the aforementioned price to a measly $171 or so today only.

That may not sound incredibly affordable, exceeding the MSRPs of several other top-notch true wireless earbuds options available right now, but as far as we can remember, the extremely well-reviewed AirPods Pro have never been cheaper than this in non-refurbished condition.

If you happen to miss out on the Prime-exclusive extra 10 percent discount, you should still be able to get Apple's most advanced true wireless earbuds yet at $189.99 a pair for another few days. Or you could always wait for the company to unveil its next non-Pro AirPods variant, which is widely expected to borrow the state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology and start at a considerably lower price than $249.

