Here's where you can find Apple's AirPods Pro at their lowest price right now

Here's where you can find Apple's AirPods Pro at their lowest price right now0
Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean these bad boys are unpopular, but rather that they're a tad too expensive to continue fending off the onslaught of budget-friendly alternatives from dozens and dozens of different brands, many of which also come with state-of-the-art ANC technology on deck.
While the OG AirPods Pro have been available at lower prices than $179 before, this is easily the cheapest you can get Apple's high-end true wireless earbuds for right now. You're looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units with no strings attached or special requirements sold at a decent $70 discount, the only "catch" being that you need to visit a physical Staples store by Saturday, July 31 to save the full amount.
Otherwise, the retailer's website lists the noise-cancelling white-only earbuds as marked down from their $249 MSRP to $199, which is around $10 more than what Amazon and Best Buy are currently charging for the same product.
Basically, Staples is offering you the chance to purchase brand-new AirPods Pros at the price of refurbished units elsewhere, and all you have to do is pay your local store a short visit in the next few days. Then again, you may want to consider the very strong possibility that these top candidates for the title of best true wireless earbuds available today will drop below $179 in both new and refurbished condition again before long.