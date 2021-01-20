Apple's AirPods Pro get the biggest discount in 2021 on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
These typically sell for $250, so the price hasn't dropped below the psychological $200 mark, but it's getting there. It might take a few more months for these to go below $200, but “lightning deals” may make it happen faster than we expect.
More importantly, if you're rocking an iPhone as your daily driver, the AirPods Pro are easy to set up. The main drawback is they only offer up to 4.5 hours of listening time on one charge, but with the wireless charging case that comes in the retail package, you'll be getting more than 24 hours of battery life with additional charges.