Apple's AirPods Pro get the biggest discount in 2021 on Amazon

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 20, 2021, 4:08 PM
Apple's AirPods Pro get the biggest discount in 2021 on Amazon
A quick heads up for those who still have the budget to purchase a pair of AirPods Pro after such an exhausting (for our wallets, obviously) holiday sale season: Apple is running a promotion on Amazon, so if you hurry, you can save $40 on the AirPods Pro.

These typically sell for $250, so the price hasn't dropped below the psychological $200 mark, but it's getting there. It might take a few more months for these to go below $200, but “lightning deals” may make it happen faster than we expect.

Anyway, the Apple AirPods Pro fully support active noise cancellation technology for immersive sound, as well as transparency mode. They're also sweat- and water-resistant and feature an adaptive equalizer that automatically tunes the music to the shape of your ear.

More importantly, if you're rocking an iPhone as your daily driver, the AirPods Pro are easy to set up. The main drawback is they only offer up to 4.5 hours of listening time on one charge, but with the wireless charging case that comes in the retail package, you'll be getting more than 24 hours of battery life with additional charges.

