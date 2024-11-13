Apple's OG AirPods Pro are crazy cheap for a limited time with a 1-year warranty included

Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

By
Deals
We're in the closing stages of 2024, and while many hardcore Apple fans are eagerly awaiting their favorite brand's eventual AirPods Pro 3 launch, I'm here today to tell you that the first-gen AirPods Pro from all the way back in 2019 are not dead yet.

Not completely, and at the right price, I feel like Apple's first-ever noise-cancelling earbuds can be a smarter buy this holiday season than the AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 3, and AirPods 4. Before you call me crazy and move on to a different pre-Black Friday deal on a newer product, you may want to know that Woot is currently selling the OG AirPods Pro at $89.99 with a 1-year limited warranty included.

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Wireless Charging Case, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Sweat and Water Resistant, More than 24 Hours of Total Listening Time, Grade A Refurbished Condition, 1-Year Seller Warranty Included
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, Hearing Aid Feature, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White
That makes these bad boys cheaper than the non-noise-cancelling AirPods 3 from 2021 at their latest and greatest discount, although a key difference is that the ultra-affordable AirPods Pro come in refurbished condition. That's not necessarily a total dealbreaker, however, as Woot is ready to vouch for the flawless functionality of the cheaper-than-ever first-gen AirPods Pro while also promising that their "minimal" cosmetic damage will not be noticeable when the device is held at "arm's length."

You obviously don't have a lot of time to decide if these are the best wireless earbuds for you (or a loved one) this Christmas, as the sweet new Woot offer is technically set to run for a week, but very likely to go out of stock in a matter of hours due to undoubtedly strong demand from Apple-loving bargain hunters across the nation.

If you don't manage to order the first-gen AirPods Pro at 90 bucks, I'm afraid you may have to spend a whopping $100 more than that to get the second-gen AirPods Pro with a USB-C charging case directly from Woot parent company Amazon.

The older version of the world's most popular noise-cancelling earbuds obviously comes bundled with an outdated Lightning charging case while also packing an old Apple H1 chip. But those ANC skills, that Transparency Mode, the spatial audio technology with dynamic head tracking support, IPX4 water resistance, and more than 24 hours of battery life (with the wireless charging case factored in) are almost impossible to beat right now, at least at under $100.
