Apple's AirPods Max are on sale at their lowest price this year for a very limited time

Released all the way back in December 2020, Apple's first-ever over-ear headphones (sold under its own brand) are not expected to get a sequel until 2024 or even 2025.

That might explain why the AirPods Max, which originally debuted at a recommended price of $550, are rarely discounted below $500. Of course, the competition for the title of best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy remains as fierce as ever, and with very well-reviewed products like the Sony WH-1000XM5 normally fetching $400 a pair, such an expense is pretty hard to justify... unless you consider yourself an Apple super-fan.

Apple AirPods Max

Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H1 Chip, Space Gray Color Only
$100 off (18%)
$449 99
$549 99
Buy at BestBuy

By no means earth-shattering, Best Buy is currently offering a new AirPods Max discount that a lot of people seem to be interested in. We're talking about 50 bucks slashed off the new $499.99 list price of these bad boys or $100 off the aforementioned original ask of $549.99.

At $449.99, the noise-cancelling, relatively long-lasting, and super-premium Spatial Audio-supporting cans are apparently so popular that your Best Buy orders may need a few weeks to be delivered in certain parts of the country at the time of this writing.

That's quite clearly a direct consequence of a sudden surge in demand, which seems to have totally wiped out Amazon's Space Gray inventories at the same reduced price. 

If you want to get the AirPods Max cheaper than they've been in several months, you'll have to settle for that same color option and complete your Best Buy purchase before the retailer runs out of stock too or puts an end to this one-day-only sale.

Not quite unprecedented, this price cut was last seen before the end of last year and last surpassed in September (!!!) 2022, which... doesn't exactly make a lot of sense. After all, the AirPods Max are aging just like any other audio product out there, arguably getting worse with time rather than gaining new characteristics or qualities like a bottle of fine wine. 

But because we have no way to know what the future holds in terms of AirPods Max discounts, interested buyers looking to save a buck (or 50) may well want to take advantage of this increasingly rare promotion while they can.

