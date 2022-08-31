 Apple's AirPods Max are on sale at their biggest discount in a few months in four colors - PhoneArena
Apple's AirPods Max are on sale at their biggest discount in a few months in four colors

Even though premium over-ear headphones are not traditionally upgraded or refreshed quite as often as high-end smartphones, we can totally understand hardcore Apple fans who might feel a second AirPods Max generation is overdue.

Unfortunately, there are no words on either a September or October 2022 announcement of a sequel to the late 2020-released edition, which makes said original model as attractive as ever... at the right price.

Apple AirPods Max

Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Green
$120 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max

Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Pink
$120 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max

Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Silver
$120 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max

Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Sky Blue
$120 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon
 

Because $549 never really fit that description, many major US retailers sold Apple's first (and so far only) own-brand over-ear noise-cancelling cans at substantial discounts for various limited periods of time over the last year or so.

Curiously enough, these increasingly frequent and compelling deals kind of abruptly stopped a couple of months ago, returning with a bang today. If history is any indication, Amazon's latest AirPods Max promotion is unlikely to last long, slashing a hefty $120 off the aforementioned $549 regular price in four, count'em, four different paint jobs.

We're talking green, pink, silver, and sky blue flavors, and while these bad boys are arguably not the world's very best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones available right now in terms of overall audio quality, active noise cancellation, or battery life, this chromatic diversity sure offers them a (semi) important advantage over the likes of the recently discounted Sony WH-1000XM5, for instance.

Of course, Apple could expand this lineup (which also includes a space gray option that's considerably costlier at the moment) even further, but if that happens, something tells us the new colors won't drop below $450 anytime soon.

In case you're wondering, this is not just Amazon's greatest AirPods Max deal in a few months, matching the heftiest discount ever offered by the e-commerce giant with no special conditions or any kind of strings attached. Believe it or not, this even beats last month's best Prime Day 2022 sale, and as long as you're flexible in regards to colors, you probably don't have to hurry too much to find the headphones in stock at 22 percent off list.

