Best Buy outshines Amazon to offer the best AirPods Max Cyber Deal this year

Apple AirPods Max in Space Gray color
Although we've seen a few compelling AirPods Pro 2 and iPad mini deals here and there these last couple of weeks, Apple hasn't exactly dominated this year's Black Friday limelight. While there's no radical change to report on that front today, Best Buy will sell you the AirPods Max at a very interesting "Cyber" price... if you hurry.

Originally released nearly four years ago and technically still priced at a regular $549.99 to this day, Apple's first (and so far, only) over-ear wireless headphones can be purchased for $379.99 in a single Space Gray colorway at the time of this writing.

Best Buy's sweet new Cyber Deal is scheduled to go away at the end of the day, but depending on the retailer's supply and your demand, I personally wouldn't be surprised if the offer expires a few hours before that deadline. At that point, you might as well take advantage of Amazon's slightly humbler $150 discount available on a few different color options, which is arguably among the best Cyber Monday headphones deals this year too.

Before pulling the trigger, it's important to note that you're looking at the original AirPods Max edition equipped with an outdated Lightning port here rather than the second "generation" released a few months ago with "modern" USB-C charging support.

Of course, there are no other distinctions between the two versions of these... somewhat divisive headphones to take into account, which means that if you're certain the AirPods Max are right for you, you should probably just settle for Lightning connectivity and keep your holiday spending to a minimum.

Our comprehensive AirPods Max review didn't exactly lavish these puppies with praise... back when they were definitely more attractive in the eyes of many prospective buyers, but if you're a hardcore Apple fan and can't get accustomed to the true wireless earbuds style, that unmistakable design and the undeniably solid audio performance may well be enough to seal the deal right now.
