Apple's AirPods Max 2: still a pipe dream
Everybody out there who expects – or rather, dreams – that Apple is secretly working on the AirPods Max 2 is in for a nasty surprise.
The Cupertino giant has no plans of releasing the successor to the almost successful AirPods Max that was unveiled at the very end of 2020.
This information comes from the robustly reliable Apple insider Mark Gurman. Bloomberg's Apple expert says in his latest "Power On" newsletter that Apple is not going to launch new AirPods Max headphones – at least not in the near future.
According to the newsletter, Apple has no solid plans to overhaul the AirPods Max, primarily due to their middling market performance. While the $550 headphones have found a niche audience, particularly among affluent gym-goers in cities like Los Angeles and New York, their sales numbers are not strong enough to warrant major investment.
Future updates, Gurman speculates, may depend on competitive pressure from rivals like Sony, Samsung, or Sonos reinvigorating the category. Another possibility could be a price cut to make the AirPods Max more accessible, but Apple appears to lack motivation for such a move. For now, the headphones are expected to remain in their current form, catering to their niche market without a significant technological or design overhaul.
The Cupertino giant has no plans of releasing the successor to the almost successful AirPods Max that was unveiled at the very end of 2020.
This information comes from the robustly reliable Apple insider Mark Gurman. Bloomberg's Apple expert says in his latest "Power On" newsletter that Apple is not going to launch new AirPods Max headphones – at least not in the near future.
Gurman notes that Apple’s recent refresh of the premium headphones in September involved only minimal changes: slightly altered color options and the replacement of the Lightning port with USB-C, a move driven largely by European Union regulations.
According to the newsletter, Apple has no solid plans to overhaul the AirPods Max, primarily due to their middling market performance. While the $550 headphones have found a niche audience, particularly among affluent gym-goers in cities like Los Angeles and New York, their sales numbers are not strong enough to warrant major investment.
At the same time, they are not unsuccessful enough for Apple to consider discontinuing the line entirely. Which is OK for those who fancy Apple above all.
Future updates, Gurman speculates, may depend on competitive pressure from rivals like Sony, Samsung, or Sonos reinvigorating the category. Another possibility could be a price cut to make the AirPods Max more accessible, but Apple appears to lack motivation for such a move. For now, the headphones are expected to remain in their current form, catering to their niche market without a significant technological or design overhaul.
Personally, I'm sure the AirPods Max 2 will arrive in the next two to three years. But I'm not sure if the next ANC over-ear pair will be a bang for the buck…
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: