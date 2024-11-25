Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Apple's AirPods Max 2: still a pipe dream

A man wearing the AirPods Max.
Everybody out there who expects – or rather, dreams – that Apple is secretly working on the AirPods Max 2 is in for a nasty surprise.

The Cupertino giant has no plans of releasing the successor to the almost successful AirPods Max that was unveiled at the very end of 2020.

This information comes from the robustly reliable Apple insider Mark Gurman. Bloomberg's Apple expert says in his latest "Power On" newsletter that Apple is not going to launch new AirPods Max headphones – at least not in the near future.

Gurman notes that Apple’s recent refresh of the premium headphones in September involved only minimal changes: slightly altered color options and the replacement of the Lightning port with USB-C, a move driven largely by European Union regulations.

According to the newsletter, Apple has no solid plans to overhaul the AirPods Max, primarily due to their middling market performance. While the $550 headphones have found a niche audience, particularly among affluent gym-goers in cities like Los Angeles and New York, their sales numbers are not strong enough to warrant major investment.

At the same time, they are not unsuccessful enough for Apple to consider discontinuing the line entirely. Which is OK for those who fancy Apple above all.

Future updates, Gurman speculates, may depend on competitive pressure from rivals like Sony, Samsung, or Sonos reinvigorating the category. Another possibility could be a price cut to make the AirPods Max more accessible, but Apple appears to lack motivation for such a move. For now, the headphones are expected to remain in their current form, catering to their niche market without a significant technological or design overhaul.

Personally, I'm sure the AirPods Max 2 will arrive in the next two to three years. But I'm not sure if the next ANC over-ear pair will be a bang for the buck…
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

