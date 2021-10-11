Apple's AirPods Max are more affordable than ever before in all five colors

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Commercially released less than 12 months ago as a belated rival to the likes of the Sony WH-1000XM4 and Bose 700, Cupertino's most ambitious audio product to date was understandably met with great enthusiasm by (deep-pocketed) Apple devotees.







Although Black Friday and Cyber Monday are still more than a month away, Amazon's newest AirPods Max deal is not to be ignored, slashing a record $100 off the aforementioned MSRP in green, pink, silver, sky blue, and space gray hues.





That's a lot of chromatic choice, and regardless of your final option, you're looking at purchasing these bad boys for 18 percent less than usual, at least if you hurry, which is not too shabby for an Apple-made and Apple-branded product that's unquestionably better than the recently discounted That's a lot of chromatic choice, and regardless of your final option, you're looking at purchasing these bad boys for 18 percent less than usual, at least if you hurry, which is not too shabby for an Apple-madeApple-branded product that's unquestionably better than the recently discounted Beats Studio3 and Solo Pro



Taking a page from the HomePod's playbook, we can probably expect the AirPods Max to become truly affordable after an eventual launch of a lower-cost over-ear model, but alas, there's no word on that being in the pipeline, so for the time being, you'll have to settle for a slightly less exorbitant price point.

