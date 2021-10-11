Notification Center

Accessories Apple Deals Audio

Apple's AirPods Max are more affordable than ever before in all five colors

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0

Apple's AirPods Max are more affordable than ever before in all five colors
While we fully expect Apple to unveil a new version of its true wireless in-ear AirPods... at some point by the end of the year, the over-ear AirPods Max are almost certainly far too young to get a sequel anytime soon.

Commercially released less than 12 months ago as a belated rival to the likes of the Sony WH-1000XM4 and Bose 700, Cupertino's most ambitious audio product to date was understandably met with great enthusiasm by (deep-pocketed) Apple devotees.

But as the early hype started to subside and the in-depth reviews painted the AirPods Max a somewhat mixed picture with outstanding sound quality but an arguably excessive price tag, the discounts began pouring in as retailers like Amazon and Best Buy undoubtedly struggled to sell "neutral" audiophiles on a $549 pair of noise-cancelling Bluetooth wireless headphones with a few other weaknesses.

Although Black Friday and Cyber Monday are still more than a month away, Amazon's newest AirPods Max deal is not to be ignored, slashing a record $100 off the aforementioned MSRP in green, pink, silver, sky blue, and space gray hues.

That's a lot of chromatic choice, and regardless of your final option, you're looking at purchasing these bad boys for 18 percent less than usual, at least if you hurry, which is not too shabby for an Apple-made and Apple-branded product that's unquestionably better than the recently discounted Beats Studio3 and Solo Pro.

Of course, many of the best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy in 2021 are still cheaper, including the incredibly well-reviewed Sony WH-1000XM4 at their full retail price.

Taking a page from the HomePod's playbook, we can probably expect the AirPods Max to become truly affordable after an eventual launch of a lower-cost over-ear model, but alas, there's no word on that being in the pipeline, so for the time being, you'll have to settle for a slightly less exorbitant price point.

