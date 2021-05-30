$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Check out the best deal ever on Apple's AirPods Max in a total of four colors

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
May 30, 2021, 1:08 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Check out the best deal ever on Apple's AirPods Max in a total of four colors
Rumored for the longest time (most often under the AirPods Studio name), Apple's high-end over-ear wireless headphones finally broke cover (as the AirPods Max) near the end of last year, keeping many of its early adopters waiting for their deliveries for several more months.

That's obviously no longer the case, and even better, it's now incredibly easy to score these bad boys at a decent discount. You just have to visit Amazon and choose from a grand total of four different paint jobs before ordering Cupertino's Sony and Bose-rivaling noise-cancelling cans.

Naturally, we're not talking about some life-altering discount of sorts here, but it's definitely better to save 30 bucks than... nothing. The problem is the AirPods Max have been terribly overpriced right off the bat, fetching $550 in five color options, so you're barely looking at shaving 5 percent off that MSRP at the time of this writing.

Green, pink, silver, and sky blue are the four hues currently available at this small but believe it or not higher-than-ever-before discount, while the space gray flavor is for some reason up for grabs at only 20 bucks less than usual.

Featured on our list of the best premium Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy in 2021, the AirPods Max are still a lot costlier than almost all of their key rivals, including the very popular and extremely well-reviewed Sony WH-1000XM4 and Bose 700.

If you know Apple, you can probably already guess that its largest and most impressive AirPods model yet, just like the "standard" and Pro true wireless earbuds variants, has earned great reviews as well.

Everything from the overall audio quality to the Transparency Mode functionality, active noise cancellation technology, design, and battery life is objectively... great, but the question you need to ask yourself before pulling the trigger, especially so close to Prime Day 2021, is whether or not these are great by $500+ standards.

The answer is "probably not" for many people, but if you're deep into the Apple ecosystem already, it might actually feel like you don't have a solid alternative to quickly and smoothly connect to your iPhone, iPad, and MacBook, not to mention effortlessly switch between the three. 

Besides, it's not like you genuinely expect to see the AirPods Max sold at $100 or $150 off list as early as next month, right? Because if you do, you're in for a rude awakening.

FEATURED VIDEO

