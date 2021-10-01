Report says that Apple still plans on releasing AirPods 3 before the end of 2021

Report says that Apple still plans on releasing AirPods 3 before the end of 20211
A new report from DigiTimes reveals that the third-generation AirPods should still be released before the end of this year. While some tipsters were expecting the third-generation AirPods to be introduced during Apple's California Streaming event last month, there were no signs of the wireless Bluetooth earbuds during the event. DigiTimes, citing industry sources, said that the product will still see the light of day before the ball marking the start of 2022 drops from Times Square.
The third-gen AirPods are expected to include a design change to bring the device more in line with the look of the AirPods Pro. In other words, we might see shorter stems, a universal tip design, and a smaller, more compact wireless charging case. Other possibilities include improved audio quality and a starting price of $199. At one point there was speculation that Apple would add active noise cancellation (ANC) to the model, but this feature is one of the big ones that differentiate the AirPods from the AirPods Pro making such a move unlikely.