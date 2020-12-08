iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Accessories Apple Wearables

AirPods Max delivery dates pushed back to as late as March 2021; check out the official videos

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Dec 08, 2020, 1:43 PM
AirPods Max delivery dates pushed back to as late as March 2021; check out the official videos
As we told you this morning, Apple has launched the new AirPods Max wireless headphones. The accessory is equipped with Active Noise Cancellation (which filters out background noises), Transparency mode (which allows background noises to be heard), and Siri support. With ANC on, the device will run as long as 20 hours on a single charge and if you need a quick energy refill, five minutes of charging will provide enough juice for as much as 90 minutes of usage. The wearable comes bundled with a Smart Case that puts the AirPods Max into an "ultralow power state" to help the batteries retain their power when the headphones are not in use. The device is priced at $549.

Apple has already released some video pertaining to the AirPods Max including one called "Introducing AirPods Max." Narrated by Evans Hankey, VP of Industrial Design, the video shows close-up images of the headphones including the ear cups, the suspension system, and the telescoping headband that allows the product "to fit a wide range of head sizes." And following Hankey we hear a second narrator with a British accent and for one brief moment, you might think that Jony Ive has returned. But no, it is Gary Geaves, VP of Acoustics who is discussing how custom drivers are responsible for the high-fidelity sound on the device.


The second video is called Journey into Sound and features a song called "Polarizer" by Cid Rim which creates an eerie outer space feeling. The video makes it seem as though the AirPods Max is a satellite orbiting the universe while someone who looks like an astronaut floating in space is actually lying in bed with the headphones on.


There are signs that demand for the AirPods Max is high. Apple is accepting pre-orders and will start shipping on December 15th. According to AppleInsider, some models have already sold out. The Sky Blue version  of the AirPods Max, if ordered now, will arrive in March 2021. The variant of the wearable in Pink has an estimated delivery date of January 15th through the 22nd while the Green model is expected to start shipping January 8th through the 15th.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung's official 5G Galaxy S21 teasers have leaked, confirming design
Popular stories
Why you should reconsider buying an iPhone 12
Popular stories
The Apple AirPods Max headphones just got officially announced!
Popular stories
Apple's new Fitness+ service launching December 14 at a $9.99 price

Popular stories

Popular stories
Killing the Note is the best thing Samsung has done in years
Popular stories
Apple needs to fix this iOS issue immediately
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: here's how the three 5G networks compare after the latest breakthroughs
Popular stories
Suspicious Pixel XE surfaces in live images
Popular stories
Samsung's Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 2 display specs leak, cheaper Z Fold Lite to be released in Q1
Popular stories
Here's our best look yet at Samsung's 5G Galaxy S21 series

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless