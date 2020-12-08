AirPods Max delivery dates pushed back to as late as March 2021; check out the official videos

Apple has already released some video pertaining to the AirPods Max including one called "Introducing AirPods Max." Narrated by Evans Hankey, VP of Industrial Design, the video shows close-up images of the headphones including the ear cups, the suspension system, and the telescoping headband that allows the product "to fit a wide range of head sizes." And following Hankey we hear a second narrator with a British accent and for one brief moment, you might think that Jony Ive has returned. But no, it is Gary Geaves, VP of Acoustics who is discussing how custom drivers are responsible for the high-fidelity sound on the device.