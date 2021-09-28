Apple's Beats Studio3 and Solo Pro headphones are on sale at crazy low prices with 1-year warranty

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









Originally priced at $350 back in 2017 (!!!), these bad boys are however available for as little as $139.99 right now, which is definitely good news for bargain hunters who can't afford any of the best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy in 2021.





Unsurprisingly, we're not talking about brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here, but these particular "grade A" refurbs sold by Woot at a lower than ever price today only just so happen to come with a full 1-year warranty included. Although not offered by Apple itself or Woot parent Amazon, that warranty arguably makes this an excellent deal worth considering... unless, of course, you're looking to spend even less than 140 bucks ahead of the holidays.





In that case, you could opt for the newer Beats Solo Pro cans, which are also on sale at Woot for 24 hours at $119.99 a pair in grade A refurbished condition with the same 1-year eReplacements warranty included.





Released in 2019, these on-ear headphones come packing a newer and more powerful Apple H1 chip than the W1 found under the Studio3's hood. As the name suggests, however, the older product promises to provide the better "studio"-quality sound while also looking arguably sleeker and offering superior comfort during your lengthiest music listening sessions.





Speaking of, it's certainly worth highlighting that the Studio3 and Solo Pro share the same stellar 22-hour battery life, as well as state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology, Fast Fuel charging capabilities, and Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity. That basically guarantees you'll be pleased with the quality/price ratio of whichever of these two models you eventually decide to purchase.

