Accessories Apple Deals Audio

Apple's massively discounted Beats Studio3 are Amazon's most 'epic deal' today

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's massively discounted Beats Studio3 are Amazon's most 'epic deal' today
While gearing up to offer quite possibly the best Black Friday 2021 deals on the most popular products across a number of major categories, Amazon is running a bunch of "epic" sales at the time of this writing that will undoubtedly be refreshed, expanded, and improved regularly in the lead-up to the actual holiday shopping season.

Unlike the hefty AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro discounts we already told you about earlier today, the e-commerce giant's killer Beats Studio3 promotion has a clear expiration date (and time) listed, which makes it a limited Amazon "epic daily deal."

You have (less than) 24 hours to score these over-ear bad boys at an unprecedented $180 slashed off their $349.95 regular price in brand-new condition with no "catches", limitations, strings attached, or special requirements of any sort. Even better, you can opt for your favorite of a grand total of seven different paint jobs, including everything from midnight black to matte black, white, blue, red, shadow gray, and "defiant black-red."

Recently marked down even lower... in refurbished condition, Apple's Beats Studio3 cans are no longer featured on our list of the best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy, but that's primarily due to their advanced age.

Released all the way back in 2017, this premium noise-cancelling audio accessory for your iPhone or Android handset is clearly still worth a shot at over $300 less than the (currently reduced) price of last year's AirPods Max.

In addition to "pure ANC" (active noise cancellation) technology, the Studio3 have up to 22 hours of battery life going for them (or as much as 44 with ANC switched off), as well as Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity provided by Apple's speedy W1 chip, Fast Fuel support for three hours of uninterrupted playback after a short 10-minute charge, and yes, even a good old fashioned 3.5mm RemoteTalk cable allowing you to use these puppies in combination with any "traditional" audio source.

