Accessories Apple Deals Audio

Amazon is running some amazing new Apple AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro deals

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

It may not make a whole lot of sense for a whole lot of people to shop for a new pair of true wireless earbuds so close to Apple's big AirPods 3 launch (which has to happen one of these days), but at the same time, it's pretty hard to turn down Amazon's deeply discounted second-gen AirPods and AirPods Pro right now.

While it's certainly not unusual to see these incredibly popular oldies sold at "special" prices, the latest deals are some of the best ever offered by a major US retailer on all three of Cupertino's 2019-released models.

Bargain hunters will be delighted to get another chance at paying 50 bucks less than usual for the entry-level AirPods 2 with a traditional wired charging case included, whereas the same exact non-Pro earbuds are currently on sale at an even heftier $70 markdown with a more "modern" wireless charging case bundled in instead.

Equating to 31 and 35 percent slashed off the $159 and $199 regular price points respectively, the two killer discounts are back for an undoubtedly limited time only after being offered a few times in the recent (and not-so-recent) past... and disappearing fairly quickly.

The same goes for Amazon's $70 (or 28 percent) price reduction on the AirPods Pro, which is not entirely unprecedented... but is also bound to go away soon, with the noise-cancelling earbuds then guaranteed to stay a little closer to their $250 MSRP for a while.

Of course, with Black Friday and Cyber Monday right around the corner, we cannot guarantee these will remain the best AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro deals (in brand-new condition) through the end of the year. But after so many crazy sales and deep price cuts, we also wouldn't rule out seeing the second-gen AirPods go out of stock for good across the nation once their follow-up effort finally breaks cover.

While the AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro probably need no introduction, headlining our comprehensive list of the best true wireless earbuds money can buy in 2021, those looking for something bigger, bolder, and more powerful will also be happy to get a decent $59 discount on Apple's over-ear AirPods Max in silver and space gray colors. 

Then again, we're extremely certain those overpriced and reasonably well-reviewed bad boys will be on sale for even less at some point this holiday season, so it might be smart to wait at least a few weeks or so before pulling the "Max" trigger.

