The endless launch rumors continue: Apple's AirPods 3 are in production

The endless launch rumors continue: Apple's AirPods 3 are in production0
AirPods 3 were meant to arrive in March, then April, then May, then June, then September...
Sources speaking to DigiTimes (via MacRumors) following the iPhone 13 event claim that the third generation AirPods have already entered production and suppliers have begun sending shipments to Apple.
Recent reports suggest there’ll be a second Apple event in October, one focused on the Mac line, and there’s a chance AirPods will make an appearance. That might seem like odd timing, but AirPods Pro also landed in October.
Feature-wise, expect AirPods 3 to offer a redesigned package with shorter stems, a universal tip design, and a more compact charging case with wireless charging support as standard.
It’s also believed Apple will improve the audio quality a little and increase the starting price to $199, while keeping the current AirPods 2 around as a cheaper alternative for customers.