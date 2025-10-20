Party like it's 2014 with Apple's (2024) Beats Pill speaker at a new record low price!





I'm talking about the 2024 version of the Beats Pill speaker , which can be had for a measly $79.99 if you hurry... and don't have a problem settling for a refurbished unit in a Matte Black, Champagne Gold, or Pink color. That's down from the $149.95 list price of a brand-new unit, which Amazon has reduced by 50 bucks a couple of times in the past while currently only slashing by $30.

Beats Pill $79 99 $149 95 $70 off (47%) 2024 Release, Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Room-Filling Sound, High-Resolution Lossless Audio, Removable Lanyard, Android and iOS Compatibility, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, Three Color Options, Grade A Refurbished Condition, 1-Year Warranty Included





Coincidentally, the "Statement Red" option that's already out of stock at Woot at 80 bucks is the only one sold by Woot's parent company for $30 less than usual, so you might want to consider both these deals depending on your chromatic preferences.





The Amazon-owned e-tailer, mind you, does promise the cheaper-than-ever 2024 Pills will offer "like-new" functionality while only presenting "minimal cosmetic damage" you won't be able to notice when holding the device "at arm's length." Perhaps even more importantly, the "grade A" refurbished speakers on sale here for a limited time will come with a 1-year warranty, giving you pretty much no (serious) reason to snub Woot's unprecedented promotion.





this kind of money. And when I say "portable", I do mean that in the truest sense of the word, as the latest Beats Pill edition tips the scales at a more than decent (for the aforementioned battery endurance rating and audio performance promise) 680 grams while also rocking a removable lanyard and soft-grip silicone backing for easy transport from place to place. With an iconic but modernized look, powerful "room-filling" sound, IP67 water and dust resistance, and up to 24 hours of battery life, this is undoubtedly one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers money can buy right now. Especiallykind of money. And when I say "portable", I do mean that in the truest sense of the word, as the latest Beats Pill edition tips the scales at a more than decent (for the aforementioned battery endurance rating and audio performance promise) 680 grams while also rocking a removable lanyard and soft-grip silicone backing for easy transport from place to place.





What more could you possibly wish for at $79.99?







