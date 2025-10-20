Party like it's 2014 with Apple's (2024) Beats Pill speaker at a new record low price!

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

If you're feeling nostalgic for the raves of your youth, but also want the latest and greatest wireless audio technologies, Apple's new Beats Pill is just what the doctor ordered at its hefty new discount.

Today seems like the perfect day to stock up on Christmas gifts for your Apple and Beats-loving friends and family members, with not just the heart rate-monitoring Powerbeats Pro 2 selling at a killer price with a 1-year warranty included, but a reimagined wireless audio classic as well.

I'm talking about the 2024 version of the Beats Pill speaker, which can be had for a measly $79.99 if you hurry... and don't have a problem settling for a refurbished unit in a Matte Black, Champagne Gold, or Pink color. That's down from the $149.95 list price of a brand-new unit, which Amazon has reduced by 50 bucks a couple of times in the past while currently only slashing by $30.

Beats Pill

$79 99
$149 95
$70 off (47%)
2024 Release, Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Room-Filling Sound, High-Resolution Lossless Audio, Removable Lanyard, Android and iOS Compatibility, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, Three Color Options, Grade A Refurbished Condition, 1-Year Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Beats Pill

$30 off (20%)
2024 Release, Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Room-Filling Sound, High-Resolution Lossless Audio, Removable Lanyard, Android and iOS Compatibility, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, Statement Red Color
Buy at Amazon

Coincidentally, the "Statement Red" option that's already out of stock at Woot at 80 bucks is the only one sold by Woot's parent company for $30 less than usual, so you might want to consider both these deals depending on your chromatic preferences.

The Amazon-owned e-tailer, mind you, does promise the cheaper-than-ever 2024 Pills will offer "like-new" functionality while only presenting "minimal cosmetic damage" you won't be able to notice when holding the device "at arm's length." Perhaps even more importantly, the "grade A" refurbished speakers on sale here for a limited time will come with a 1-year warranty, giving you pretty much no (serious) reason to snub Woot's unprecedented promotion.


With an iconic but modernized look, powerful "room-filling" sound, IP67 water and dust resistance, and up to 24 hours of battery life, this is undoubtedly one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers money can buy right now. Especially this kind of money. And when I say "portable", I do mean that in the truest sense of the word, as the latest Beats Pill edition tips the scales at a more than decent (for the aforementioned battery endurance rating and audio performance promise) 680 grams while also rocking a removable lanyard and soft-grip silicone backing for easy transport from place to place.

What more could you possibly wish for at $79.99?

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018.
