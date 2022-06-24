Apple's 2022 Back to School deals are here with gift cards for iPad Air, iPad Pro, and Mac buyers





Also in line with speculation, the traditional free headphones (be them AirPods or Beats-branded) are gone, which is not necessarily a downgrade. The freedom to choose your own complimentary or deeply discounted Apple product might be worth more than a pair of non-Pro second-gen AirPods for many, even though the actual value of this year's gifts... could have definitely been higher.

Apple iPad Air (2022) 64GB, Wi-Fi, Free $100 Apple Gift Card $50 off (8%) Gift $549 $599 Buy at Apple Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2021) 128GB, Wi-Fi, Free $100 Apple Gift Card $50 off (6%) Gift $749 $799 Buy at Apple Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) 128GB, Wi-Fi, Free $100 Apple Gift Card $100 off (9%) Gift $999 $1099 Buy at Apple





In a nutshell, fifth-gen iPad Air and 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) buyers using the education channel between today, June 24, and September 26 are looking at a $100 gift card, while MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and 24-inch iMac purchases are eligible for a $150 voucher a pop under the same general terms and conditions.





The deals are open for employees of public and private K-12 institutions, as well as higher education students, parents purchasing "on behalf" of their children, and faculty and staff members.

MacBook Air Apple M2, 256GB SSD, Free $150 Apple Gift Card $100 off (8%) Gift $1099 $1199 Buy at Apple MacBook Pro 13-Inch, M2, 256GB, Free $150 Apple Gift Card $100 off (8%) Gift $1199 $1299 Buy at Apple iMac 24-Inch, Apple M1, 256GB Storage, Free $150 Apple Gift Card $50 off (4%) Gift $1249 $1299 Buy at Apple





The up to $150 gift cards can be used to buy pretty much anything that Apple sells at a cool discount (that the company never offers outside of these types of promotions), and the usual education price cuts are of course still valid.





That means the iPad Air (2022) , for instance, starts at $549 instead of its regular consumer price of $599 and up, while the 2021-released iPad Pro 12.9 is marked down from $1099 to $999... with a $100 gift card also included. Alas, that also means the "standard" iPad and iPad mini, as well as all iPhone and AirPods models, are once again excluded from Apple's Back to School campaign.