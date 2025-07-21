The mini-sized 512GB iPad mini A17 Pro gets a sweet $100 discount at Amazon
The iPad mini (A17 Pro) is once again a hot pick thanks to Amazon's latest sale.
If you're after a mini-sized iPad with crazy-good performance and loads of storage, consider the iPad mini (A17 Pro). This bad boy can typically set you back nearly $800 in its 512GB variant, but Amazon is now letting you save $100 on select models.
Sure, that's not the best discount we've ever come across at the e-commerce giant. For example, this month's Prime Day slashed the latest iPad mini by $120, which remains its highest price cut to date. However, the event is over and gone, and there's little chance of the promo returning anytime soon. In other words, if you missed out during Prime Day, now's a good time to save.
As mentioned in our iPad mini (A17 Pro) review, the 8.3-inch display features Apple's anti-glare coating. This one isn't as premium as the Galaxy S10 Ultra, but it enhances your visual experience. The screen offers vivid colors and crisp resolution, making it a great pick for on-the-go entertainment. That said, there's one drawback worth noting: like the iPad Air, the display is limited to a 60Hz refresh rate.
If that sounds good enough to you, we recommend checking out Amazon's latest sale. Get the 512GB variant in Space Gray or Blue and save $100 while it lasts.
The iPad mini (A17 Pro) is a solid upgrade over its predecessor. The new A17 Pro chip ensures blazing-fast performance and provides plenty of gaming potential. But that's not all! Despite its small size, the display boasts pro-level features like P3 wide color gamut, True Tone, and Night Shift for color temperature adjustments.
What's truly impressive here — besides the excellent performance — is battery life. You get over nine hours of nonstop browsing per charge, or over seven hours of screen time during long gaming sessions. In other words, the iPad mini (A17 Pro) doesn't just give you loads of horsepower in a tiny package, but it also keeps up with your day.
