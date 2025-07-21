The mini-sized 512GB iPad mini A17 Pro gets a sweet $100 discount at Amazon

Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
iPad mini (A17 Pro) held by a person who points at its small display.
If you're after a mini-sized iPad with crazy-good performance and loads of storage, consider the iPad mini (A17 Pro). This bad boy can typically set you back nearly $800 in its 512GB variant, but Amazon is now letting you save $100 on select models.

The iPad mini A17 Pro is $100 off

$100 off (13%)
The small-sized iPad mini A17 Pro offers exceptional performance in a tiny package, plus it stands out with excellent battery life. The best part about it? You can currently save $100 on the 512GB variants in Space Gray and Blue.
Buy at Amazon

Sure, that's not the best discount we've ever come across at the e-commerce giant. For example, this month's Prime Day slashed the latest iPad mini by $120, which remains its highest price cut to date. However, the event is over and gone, and there's little chance of the promo returning anytime soon. In other words, if you missed out during Prime Day, now's a good time to save.

The iPad mini (A17 Pro) is a solid upgrade over its predecessor. The new A17 Pro chip ensures blazing-fast performance and provides plenty of gaming potential. But that's not all! Despite its small size, the display boasts pro-level features like P3 wide color gamut, True Tone, and Night Shift for color temperature adjustments.

As mentioned in our iPad mini (A17 Pro) review, the 8.3-inch display features Apple's anti-glare coating. This one isn't as premium as the Galaxy S10 Ultra, but it enhances your visual experience. The screen offers vivid colors and crisp resolution, making it a great pick for on-the-go entertainment. That said, there's one drawback worth noting: like the iPad Air, the display is limited to a 60Hz refresh rate.

What's truly impressive here — besides the excellent performance — is battery life. You get over nine hours of nonstop browsing per charge, or over seven hours of screen time during long gaming sessions. In other words, the iPad mini (A17 Pro) doesn't just give you loads of horsepower in a tiny package, but it also keeps up with your day.

If that sounds good enough to you, we recommend checking out Amazon's latest sale. Get the 512GB variant in Space Gray or Blue and save $100 while it lasts.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
