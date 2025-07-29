The smaller iPad Pro M4 is enjoying a sweet discount at Amazon
Amazon is once again giving you a solid $100 discount on one of the most powerful iPad Pro models.
The mighty iPad Pro M4 is once again a superb pick for Apple tablet fans looking to save. How? Thanks to Amazon's latest deal, of course. Right now, you can save $100 on the 11-inch model, bringing it just under $900 from its original asking price of nearly $1,000.
We know what you think — saving $100 on such an expensive tablet (even if it's the iPad Pro) doesn't sound like the best possible deal. As a matter of fact, the tablet rarely receives a more substantial price cut. So, if you want to enjoy the ultimate iPadOS experience without paying full price, now's your chance to save.
The iPad Pro M4 is a superior tablet through and through, and the investment definitely pays off. To begin with, it has an absolutely stunning display that's a joy to look at and interact with. You get the whole shebang — P3-wide color gamut support, True Tone, Ultra Retina XDR display, and ProMotion (meaning 120Hz refresh rate).
All of that arrives in an ultra-slim, premium design that's durable yet lightweight. The truth is that the iPad Pro M4 is one of the most powerful, premium-looking tablets you can get. If you're looking for that kind of quality and power at discounted prices, head to Amazon and save $100.
By the way, users seeking cellular support on their compact 11-inch iPad Pro are also in luck. The 256GB variant in Space Black with cellular connectivity is now enjoying a rare $113 discount, making it a bit more affordable than usual.
Under the hood, you've got the massively powerful M4 chip, which provides enough potential for everything you can think of and then some more. Expect a consistently smooth experience regardless of what you do: be it intense gaming, serious multitasking, or just casual entertainment. Don't forget to check out performance benchmarks in our iPad Pro M4 review to get a better idea of how powerful this bad boy really is.
