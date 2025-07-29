$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

The smaller iPad Pro M4 is enjoying a sweet discount at Amazon

Amazon is once again giving you a solid $100 discount on one of the most powerful iPad Pro models.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Deals iPad
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A smiling woman holds the iPad Pro M4 in portrait orientation, showcasing its beautiful and vivid display.
The mighty iPad Pro M4 is once again a superb pick for Apple tablet fans looking to save. How? Thanks to Amazon's latest deal, of course. Right now, you can save $100 on the 11-inch model, bringing it just under $900 from its original asking price of nearly $1,000.

iPad Pro M4, 11-inch, Wi-Fi: $100 off

$100 off (10%)
The iPad Pro M4 offers the ultimate iPadOS experience, featuring a gorgeous display and a super-powerful processor. Right now, you can buy the model with an 11-inch display and Wi-Fi connectivity for $100 off at Amazon.
Buy at Amazon

iPad Pro M4, 11-inch, cellular: $114 off

$113 off (9%)
Want 5G on deck besides a powerful M4 performance? The 11-inch iPad Pro M4 with cellular support is also on sale. Right now, Amazon lets you buy the model in Space Black for $113 off.
Buy at Amazon

We know what you think — saving $100 on such an expensive tablet (even if it's the iPad Pro) doesn't sound like the best possible deal. As a matter of fact, the tablet rarely receives a more substantial price cut. So, if you want to enjoy the ultimate iPadOS experience without paying full price, now's your chance to save.

By the way, users seeking cellular support on their compact 11-inch iPad Pro are also in luck. The 256GB variant in Space Black with cellular connectivity is now enjoying a rare $113 discount, making it a bit more affordable than usual.

The iPad Pro M4 is a superior tablet through and through, and the investment definitely pays off. To begin with, it has an absolutely stunning display that's a joy to look at and interact with. You get the whole shebang — P3-wide color gamut support, True Tone, Ultra Retina XDR display, and ProMotion (meaning 120Hz refresh rate).

Under the hood, you've got the massively powerful M4 chip, which provides enough potential for everything you can think of and then some more. Expect a consistently smooth experience regardless of what you do: be it intense gaming, serious multitasking, or just casual entertainment. Don't forget to check out performance benchmarks in our iPad Pro M4 review to get a better idea of how powerful this bad boy really is.

All of that arrives in an ultra-slim, premium design that's durable yet lightweight. The truth is that the iPad Pro M4 is one of the most powerful, premium-looking tablets you can get. If you're looking for that kind of quality and power at discounted prices, head to Amazon and save $100.

iPhone 14 for $99.99

When you switch to Total Wireless, keep your number & grab 3 mo. of 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Apple iPad - Deals History
110 stories
29 Jul, 2025
The smaller iPad Pro M4 is enjoying a sweet discount at Amazon
21 Jul, 2025
The mini-sized 512GB iPad mini A17 Pro gets a sweet $100 discount at Amazon
15 Jul, 2025
You can still get the 13-inch iPad Air M3 for $120 off, even after Prime Day
10 Jul, 2025
Apple's powerful iPad Air 11 (2025) mid-ranger is unusually affordable now for all Amazon shoppers
08 Jul, 2025
The tiny iPad mini A17 Pro is a major bargain at $120 off for Prime Day
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Old Flagships Are Awesome.

by H45K3R • 4

What features are most important when buying a smartwatch?

by ivan.k • 2

Confused Between Pixel 8a, Galaxy S23 FE, and Nothing Phone 2a – Which One Should I Buy?

by EmiliaSen • 6
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is sending out checks so large that one customer is happy their info was leaked
T-Mobile is sending out checks so large that one customer is happy their info was leaked
I've hated this phone design trend for years, and I'm happy it's gone
I've hated this phone design trend for years, and I'm happy it's gone
Samsung expected to stop debuting the newest iteration of Android with the Galaxy S series
Samsung expected to stop debuting the newest iteration of Android with the Galaxy S series
Galaxy S26 Ultra is headed for a redesign, leaked render shows
Galaxy S26 Ultra is headed for a redesign, leaked render shows
UScellular gets a new name once the T-Mobile deal closes August 1st
UScellular gets a new name once the T-Mobile deal closes August 1st

Latest News

It’s not too late to enhance your listening with the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for $170 off
It’s not too late to enhance your listening with the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for $170 off
Save 19% on the high-end Pixel Buds Pro 2 in this exclusive Amazon sale
Save 19% on the high-end Pixel Buds Pro 2 in this exclusive Amazon sale
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Massive $400 discount makes the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) way more appealing
Massive $400 discount makes the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) way more appealing
As the beta ends, T-Mobile forces some new T-Satillite subscribers to make a call or visit a store
As the beta ends, T-Mobile forces some new T-Satillite subscribers to make a call or visit a store
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless