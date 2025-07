The smaller iPad Pro M4 is enjoying a sweet discount at Amazon

iPad Pro M4, 11-inch, Wi-Fi: $100 off $100 off (10%) The iPad Pro M4 offers the ultimate iPadOS experience, featuring a gorgeous display and a super-powerful processor. Right now, you can buy the model with an 11-inch display and Wi-Fi connectivity for $100 off at Amazon. Buy at Amazon iPad Pro M4, 11-inch, cellular: $114 off $113 off (9%) Want 5G on deck besides a powerful M4 performance? The 11-inch iPad Pro M4 with cellular support is also on sale. Right now, Amazon lets you buy the model in Space Black for $113 off. Buy at Amazon

The mighty iPad Pro M4 is once again a superb pick for Apple tablet fans looking to save. How? Thanks to Amazon's latest deal, of course. Right now, you can save $100 on the 11-inch model, bringing it just under $900 from its original asking price of nearly $1,000.We know what you think — saving $100 on such an expensive tablet (even if it's the iPad Pro) doesn't sound like the best possible deal. As a matter of fact, the tablet rarely receives a more substantial price cut. So, if you want to enjoy the ultimate iPadOS experience without paying full price, now's your chance to save.By the way, users seeking cellular support on their compact 11-inch iPad Pro are also in luck. The 256GB variant in Space Black with cellular connectivity is now enjoying a rare $113 discount, making it a bit more affordable than usual.The iPad Pro M4 is a superior tablet through and through, and the investment definitely pays off. To begin with, it has an absolutely stunning display that's a joy to look at and interact with. You get the whole shebang — P3-wide color gamut support, True Tone, Ultra Retina XDR display, and ProMotion (meaning 120Hz refresh rate).Under the hood, you've got the massively powerful M4 chip, which provides enough potential for everything you can think of and then some more. Expect a consistently smooth experience regardless of what you do: be it intense gaming, serious multitasking, or just casual entertainment. Don't forget to check out performance benchmarks in our iPad Pro M4 review to get a better idea of how powerful this bad boy really is.All of that arrives in an ultra-slim, premium design that's durable yet lightweight. The truth is that the iPad Pro M4 is one of the most powerful, premium-looking tablets you can get. If you're looking for that kind of quality and power at discounted prices, head to Amazon and save $100.