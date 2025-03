Best Buy is discounting Apple's new iPad Air with M3 power right off the bat (with a catch)

But if you want to spend even less than $599 or $799 for these remarkably speedy and unquestionably good-looking mid-range tablets, that's actually already possible... and you don't have to trade anything in or meet Apple 's requirements for a special "education" discount.

Apple Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025) $549 $599 $50 off (8%) 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options, My Best Buy Total Membership Required Pre-order at BestBuy Apple Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M3, 2025) $749 $799 $50 off (6%) 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2732 x 2048 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options, My Best Buy Total Membership Required Pre-order at BestBuy





Instead, what you need to do to save 50 bucks on your favorite iPad Air (2025) model is become a My Best Buy Total member . If you already pay $179.99 a year for the retailer's premium Amazon Prime-rivaling service, then great, you can go ahead and order an 11 or 13-inch iPad Air (M3) at a nice little discount.





Not a member yet? Not a problem, as you can sign up whenever you want and claim this totally unexpected pre-order deal on Apple's latest contenders for the title of best tablet in the world. Of course, the M3-powered iPad Airs can't exceed the raw speed of last year's 11 and 13-inch iPad Pro (M4) duo, but in terms of value for your money, I believe the cheaper slates might just be the smarter buy right now.



Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

and the costlier with its bang for your buck, not only packing an impressively powerful chip (for a mid-ranger), but also sporting a sharp Liquid Retina display with 2360 x 1640 pixel resolution, decent stereo speaker system, always handy Touch ID sensor (mounted at the top of the tablet), and perhaps most importantly, a razor-thin 6.1mm profile. At $549 and up, the iPad Air 11 (2025) trumps both the more affordable Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and the costlier Galaxy Tab S10+ with its bang for your buck, not only packing an impressively powerful chip (for a mid-ranger), but also sporting a sharp Liquid Retina display with 2360 x 1640 pixel resolution, decent stereo speaker system, always handy Touch ID sensor (mounted at the top of the tablet), and perhaps most importantly, a razor-thin 6.1mm profile.





in addition to the aforementioned Tab S10 Plus. For the most part, the 13-inch version duplicates those key specs and features, starting however at a considerably higher price point of $749 after Best Buy's members-only markdown and thus rivaling (and undercutting) Samsung's gargantuan Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra in addition to the aforementioned Tab S10 Plus.





That $50 discount, mind you, can be applied to every single Apple M3-powered iPad Air 11 and iPad Air 13 variant available for pre-order today, including 1TB storage configurations and 5G-enabled models.

Significantly faster than their predecessors and otherwise largely unchanged, the hot new Apple M3-powered 11 and 13-inch iPad Airs also come with unchanged prices, which is obviously a good thing.