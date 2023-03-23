Grab the industry-leading Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds with a sweet discount at Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Oh man, when we say "best earbuds you can buy right now," there are a few that immediately pop into our minds. For example, such earbuds are Apple's AirPods Pro 2, Bose's QuietComfort earbuds, and Sony's industry-leading WF-1000XM4.
And we can indeed say that the Sony WF-1000XM4 are industry-leading. These bad boys pack amazing sound, offer great noise cancellation, and definitely won't disappoint. But probably the best thing about them is that they are discounted at Amazon at the moment.
So, if you have decided to treat yourself with a pair of Sony's industry-leading earbuds, we suggest you tap on the deal button and get them right now since we don't know how long the deal will be active.
We should also mention that you will also get Amazon Music for free for four months through this deal. This is amazing because Amazon Music usually costs $8.99 per month for Amazon Prime members and $9.99 per month for non-Prime customers. So if you are an Amazon Prime member, you will save an additional $35.96, and if you are a non-Prime customer, you will save an extra $39.96 through this deal.
Yeah, you read it right. Amazon is currently offering these bad boys with a sweet 29% discount. This means you can get brand-new Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds and save $82 in the process.
The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds have good battery life. They offer six hours of listening time on their own and an additional 16 hours with the case. The earbuds also have an IPX4 rating, which means they are protected against water splashes but cannot be submerged.
