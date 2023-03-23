Grab the industry-leading Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds with a sweet discount at Amazon

Sony WF-1000XM4: Now 29% OFF at Amazon Amazon is currently offering the industry-leading Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds with a sweet 29% discount. This means you will save $82 through this deal. $82 off (29%) Buy at Amazon

So, if you have decided to treat yourself with a pair of Sony's industry-leading earbuds, we suggest you tap on the deal button and get them right now since we don't know how long the deal will be active.We should also mention that you will also get Amazon Music for free for four months through this deal. This is amazing because Amazon Music usually costs $8.99 per month for Amazon Prime members and $9.99 per month for non-Prime customers. So if you are an Amazon Prime member, you will save an additional $35.96, and if you are a non-Prime customer, you will save an extra $39.96 through this deal.The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds have good battery life. They offer six hours of listening time on their own and an additional 16 hours with the case. The earbuds also have an IPX4 rating, which means they are protected against water splashes but cannot be submerged.