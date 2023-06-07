Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Samsung's super-premium Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are on sale at a super-rare discount in all three colors

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's super-premium Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are on sale at a super-rare discount in all three colors
Despite being the world's number two true wireless earbuds vendor as of the end of last year, Samsung is not doing that great in the uber-crowded and incredibly competitive market comfortably dominated by Apple, trailing its arch-rival by a lot and seeing its sales figures drop considerably from 2021.

Released in August 2022, the ultra-high-end Galaxy Buds 2 Pro clearly failed to connect with mainstream audiences due (among others) to their excessive $229.99 price point, which was unsurprisingly reduced a number of times in the first few months after that commercial debut.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Ambient Sound, Hi-Fi Sound, 360 Audio, HD Voice, Conversation Mode, IPX7 Water Resistance, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 30 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Three Color Options
$40 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Weirdly enough, the (substantial) discounts essentially stopped all of a sudden before Christmas, almost certainly prompting many prospective buyers in recent months to consider the likes of Google's Pixel Buds Pro and Samsung's own non-Pro Galaxy Buds 2 instead.

But now the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are marked down by a decent 40 bucks for the first time in a while, and making Amazon's latest no-strings-attached deal that much more attractive, you can currently choose between graphite, white, and bora purple color options at the same discounted price.

Granted, these bad boys have been sold by the e-commerce giant at even lower prices before, but not in 2023. And although Samsung has just confirmed a big Unpacked event for "late" next month, it's unclear if that will bring a new Galaxy Buds family member to market.

For the time being, we're definitely inclined to believe that both the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and non-Pro Galaxy Buds 3 are much farther on the horizon than a few weeks (or even a few months), so there's clearly a chance that the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will remain some of the best wireless earbuds money can buy throughout the upcoming holiday season.

At $40 under their $229.99 list price, these noise-cancelling puppies with top-notch overall audio performance and unrivaled Ambient Sound functionality are (slightly) cheaper than Apple's own discounted AirPods Pro 2. And with IPX7 water resistance and up to 30 hours of total battery life with the wireless charging case considered, it's virtually impossible to beat Samsung's premium value proposition here.

Popular stories

T-Mobile is preparing another fee that's making a lot of customers boil with anger
T-Mobile is preparing another fee that's making a lot of customers boil with anger
U.S. financial agency says if you have money in PayPal or Venmo, get it out now
U.S. financial agency says if you have money in PayPal or Venmo, get it out now
Pixel owners are excited about tomorrow and it has nothing to do with WWDC
Pixel owners are excited about tomorrow and it has nothing to do with WWDC
All 1.8 billion active Gmail users need to read this warning to prevent getting ripped off
All 1.8 billion active Gmail users need to read this warning to prevent getting ripped off
T-Mobile lays off over 67% of its highly regarded customer service crew
T-Mobile lays off over 67% of its highly regarded customer service crew
Pixel 6, Pixel 7 users switching to iPhone, Galaxy due to serious bugs: Google is sabotaging itself!
Pixel 6, Pixel 7 users switching to iPhone, Galaxy due to serious bugs: Google is sabotaging itself!
Loading Comments...

Latest News

BandWerk unveils luxurious leather accessories for the Apple Vision Pro
BandWerk unveils luxurious leather accessories for the Apple Vision Pro
Netflix announces five new mobile games, including The Queen’s Gambit and LEGO
Netflix announces five new mobile games, including The Queen’s Gambit and LEGO
These cases will aim to give an esteemed look to any Pixel Fold phone
These cases will aim to give an esteemed look to any Pixel Fold phone
You will soon be able to tell Siri to directly play Taylor Swift songs from YouTube Music on your HomePod
You will soon be able to tell Siri to directly play Taylor Swift songs from YouTube Music on your HomePod
So, Android Auto is broken again, but this is what you can try to fix it
So, Android Auto is broken again, but this is what you can try to fix it
First Sony WF-1000XM5 leak reveals important design changes for next-gen high-end earbuds
First Sony WF-1000XM5 leak reveals important design changes for next-gen high-end earbuds
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless