Samsung's super-premium Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are on sale at a super-rare discount in all three colors
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Despite being the world's number two true wireless earbuds vendor as of the end of last year, Samsung is not doing that great in the uber-crowded and incredibly competitive market comfortably dominated by Apple, trailing its arch-rival by a lot and seeing its sales figures drop considerably from 2021.
Released in August 2022, the ultra-high-end Galaxy Buds 2 Pro clearly failed to connect with mainstream audiences due (among others) to their excessive $229.99 price point, which was unsurprisingly reduced a number of times in the first few months after that commercial debut.
Weirdly enough, the (substantial) discounts essentially stopped all of a sudden before Christmas, almost certainly prompting many prospective buyers in recent months to consider the likes of Google's Pixel Buds Pro and Samsung's own non-Pro Galaxy Buds 2 instead.
But now the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are marked down by a decent 40 bucks for the first time in a while, and making Amazon's latest no-strings-attached deal that much more attractive, you can currently choose between graphite, white, and bora purple color options at the same discounted price.
Granted, these bad boys have been sold by the e-commerce giant at even lower prices before, but not in 2023. And although Samsung has just confirmed a big Unpacked event for "late" next month, it's unclear if that will bring a new Galaxy Buds family member to market.
For the time being, we're definitely inclined to believe that both the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and non-Pro Galaxy Buds 3 are much farther on the horizon than a few weeks (or even a few months), so there's clearly a chance that the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will remain some of the best wireless earbuds money can buy throughout the upcoming holiday season.
At $40 under their $229.99 list price, these noise-cancelling puppies with top-notch overall audio performance and unrivaled Ambient Sound functionality are (slightly) cheaper than Apple's own discounted AirPods Pro 2. And with IPX7 water resistance and up to 30 hours of total battery life with the wireless charging case considered, it's virtually impossible to beat Samsung's premium value proposition here.
