Samsung's super-premium Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are on sale at a super-rare discount in all three colors





Released in August 2022, the ultra-high-end Galaxy Buds 2 Pro clearly failed to connect with mainstream audiences due (among others) to their excessive $229.99 price point, which was unsurprisingly reduced a number of times in the first few months after that commercial debut.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Ambient Sound, Hi-Fi Sound, 360 Audio, HD Voice, Conversation Mode, IPX7 Water Resistance, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 30 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Three Color Options $40 off (17%) Buy at Amazon





Weirdly enough, the (substantial) discounts essentially stopped all of a sudden before Christmas, almost certainly prompting many prospective buyers in recent months to consider the likes of Google's Pixel Buds Pro and Samsung's own non-Pro Galaxy Buds 2 instead.





But now the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are marked down by a decent 40 bucks for the first time in a while, and making Amazon's latest no-strings-attached deal that much more attractive, you can currently choose between graphite, white, and bora purple color options at the same discounted price.









For the time being, we're definitely inclined to believe that both the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and non-Pro Galaxy Buds 3 are much farther on the horizon than a few weeks (or even a few months), so there's clearly a chance that the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will remain some of the best wireless earbuds money can buy throughout the upcoming holiday season.





At $40 under their $229.99 list price, these noise-cancelling puppies with top-notch overall audio performance and unrivaled Ambient Sound functionality are (slightly) cheaper than Apple's own discounted AirPods Pro 2 . And with IPX7 water resistance and up to 30 hours of total battery life with the wireless charging case considered, it's virtually impossible to beat Samsung's premium value proposition here.