Save big on Amazon's Echo Buds (2nd Gen) earbuds through this sweet early Prime Day deal for Prime members

The second-generation Echo Buds offer nice sound and come with an IPX4 water resistance rating, which means you can listen to your favorite songs while working out as well. The earbuds also have a nifty feature dubbed Audio Personalization, which enhances your listening experience by tuning the audio according to your hearing preferences. Additionally, the Echo Buds (2nd Gen) feature Active Noise Cancellation and a Passthrough mode.



Furthermore, these nice earbuds will let you use your favorite voice assistant despite being an Amazon product since they support Siri and Google Assistant alongside Amazon Alexa.



In addition to their many features, the earbuds pack a good battery life. On their own, they can last up to 5 hours on a single charge. When you add the case, the battery life goes up to 15 hours. The Echo Buds (2nd Gen) also support fast charging. According to Amazon, a 15-minute quick charge should provide up to 2 hours of listening time.

We know how hard it can be to find nice-sounding earbuds at a budget-friendly price. Although there are a lot of amazing earbuds out there, most of them come with a price tag far from budget-friendly. There are also budget earbuds for around $20 on the market, but they do not offer the amazing listening experience you are most likely after. So, you either pay a hefty price tag for nice-sounding earphones or accept the fact that you will listen to Taylor Swift in poor audio quality.However, Amazon currently has a third option if you are paying for an Amazon Prime subscription. At the moment, it has an amazing early Prime Day deal on its Echo Buds (2nd Gen), allowing Prime members to get a pair of these nice earbuds with a wired charging case for 46% off their usual price. That is $55 in savings, which makes these earphones an absolute bargain right now, given the fact that they are not expensive, to begin with. The version with a wireless charging case is also on sale at a sweet $55 discount.