Save big with this Apple AirPods Pro 2 deal from Walmart

Remember the sound of perfection? The Apple AirPods Pro 2 might be just what you need to remind yourself of it. And, with a good discount at Walmart right now, these premium earbuds can be yours for a not-so-premium price.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are offered at $50 off their price tag currently at Walmart. These premium earbuds will give you crystal-clear sound and an incredible experience in every respect, especially if you’re an iPhone user. By the way, Walmart has something to offer those who aren't willing to spare $199 to get the ultimate quality Apple AirPods. That’s why the AirPods 2 are also currently on sale. These are still pretty good and reliable earbuds for their price.

Get the AirPods Pro 2 if you're all out for the ultimate wireless earbuds. Spatial audio, next-level noise canceling, and 6 hours of non-stop play with a single charge are just some of the features of these high-performance earbuds. Take advantage of the deal before it expires.
$50 off (20%)
$199
$249
Get the AirPods 2 at bargain prices from Walmart

Apple AirPods 2 are currently on sale at Walmart. You can get them for just $99, a good discount given their various features. Easy control, quick setup for all your Apple devices, Auto-On and Auto-Off functions, and quick access to Siri, among many others, will give you everything you could be looking for in budget Apple wireless earbuds.
$30 off (23%)
$99
$129
As their name suggests, the AirPods Pro 2 sport plenty of premium features. They are equipped with a next-level noise cancellation system, called Active Noise Cancellation (or ANC,) that reduces the background noise up to two times more than the first-gen Apple AirPods.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 should enable you to hear everything crystal clear. You can expect these wireless earbuds to deliver truly exceptional sound thanks to their custom-built driver and amplifier.

The AirPods Pro 2’s ANC extra is another pretty cool feature. It basically cuts off unwanted noises, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in your activities. You can switch between this function and one called Active Transparency, which will ensure you stay in touch with the rest of the world while reducing loud unwanted noises from construction sites or sirens.

These wireless earbuds from Apple should last up to 6 hours of non-stop play on a single charge. However, turning on the Personalized Spatial Audio and dynamic head tracking features reduces play time to 5.5 hours.

Speaking of the Personalized Spatial Audio extra, it’s a feature that takes sound personalization to a whole new level. It works with one of your iPhone cameras (the TrueDepth one) and creates a profile of your head’s geometry. The profile is then synced easily across all your Apple devices.

Undoubtedly, the AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best high-performance wireless earbuds you can get your hands on. Even at their regular cost, these bad boys are worth it. Luckily, you won’t have to pay the full price if you take advantage of this Walmart sale. Currently, both the AirPods Pro 2 and the AirPods 2 are available at $30 and $50 off their price tags, respectively.

